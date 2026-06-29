Danaher Foundation Commits $1 Million to Ebola Outbreak Relief Efforts in Central Africa

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Danaher Foundation, supported by Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), today announced a $1 million commitment to support urgent, on-the-ground response to the Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda through Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the World Food Program USA in support of the World Food Programme (WFP).

The funding will be distributed across the three organizations to enable rapid, flexible response to evolving conditions on the ground. Efforts will focus on critical needs including infection prevention, hygiene support, community-based health services and emergency food assistance— areas where speed and adaptability can directly save lives.

Together, Save the Children, IRC and WFP bring complementary capabilities and deep operational presence to coordinate response efforts in some of the most affected communities. Their combined expertise allows resources to be directed quickly to where they are needed most as the situation continues to evolve.

"The Ebola outbreak is occurring in a highly fragile humanitarian environment, where years of underinvestment and recent global funding cuts have severely weakened health services," said Heather Reoch Kerr, IRC's Country Director for the Democratic Republic of Congo. "The IRC has extensive experience responding to Ebola and other infectious disease outbreaks in complex humanitarian settings. The support from the Danaher Foundation is critical to continue the IRC's response to the Ebola outbreak."

"This generous support comes at a critical moment for communities in eastern DRC," said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA. "Containing Ebola requires speed, coordination and access, and this grant will help WFP move life-saving medical cargo, transport frontline responders and provide families affected by the outbreak with food assistance to help prevent this health crisis from sparking a deeper hunger emergency."

"The Ebola outbreak is compounding an already dire humanitarian crisis in the DRC," said Greg Ramm, Save the Children's Country Director in the Democratic Republic of Congo. "For children, the stakes could not be higher—they urgently need access to basic healthcare and protection. We are deeply grateful for Danaher's partnership. Their support will help us deliver essential medical supplies, strengthen efforts to contain the spread of the disease, and ultimately save lives."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1,000 cases of Ebola Bundibugyo have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with cases now spreading to neighboring Uganda. Fewer than half of infections are currently diagnosed and traced, suggesting the outbreak may be larger than reported. Children under the age of 14 are particularly vulnerable and more than twice as likely to die after contracting Ebola.

ABOUT EBOLA DISEASE

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defines Ebola as a disease caused by an infection with an orthoebolavirus found primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. Orthoebolaviruses can cause serious and often deadly disease, with a mortality rate as high as 80-90 percent. The 2026 Ebola outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD), that causes a severe and often fatal form of Ebola disease. Declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO, the 2026 outbreak is historically the largest known Bundibugyo virus outbreak.

ABOUT THE DANAHER FOUNDATION

The Danaher Foundation is the independent philanthropic arm of Danaher Corporation, a global life sciences and technology innovator. Through partnerships with trusted nonprofit organizations and communities around the world, the Foundation's work reflects Danaher's broader commitment to applying science, innovation, and collaboration to address urgent global needs.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation