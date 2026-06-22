Danaher Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter 2026 on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately one hour. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 833-419-0865, within the U.S. or +1 785-838-9333 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (Conference ID: DHRQ226). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until August 4, 2026. You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them.

Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation