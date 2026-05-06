Danaher to Present at Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 11:20 a.m. PT. The event will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

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SOURCE Danaher Corporation