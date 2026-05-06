Danaher to Present at Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference

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Danaher Corporation

May 06, 2026, 16:15 ET

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 11:20 a.m. PT. The event will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them.

Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

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