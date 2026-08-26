Dance Theatre of Harlem Announces 2026-2027 Tour Schedule and 2027 New York Season at New York City Center

Company to make its Morocco debut at the Royal Theatre of Rabat

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) today announced its 2026–2027 touring season, bringing the company to major stages across the United States and abroad before culminating in its New York season at New York City Center, April 1–4, 2027.

The season continues to showcase the company's acclaimed revival of Firebird alongside DTH's broader repertory, ahead of the company's return to New York City Center next spring.

Dance Theatre of Harlem in Firebird. Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Among the season's most significant milestones is the company's Morocco debut, October 2–3, at the newly opened Royal Theatre of Rabat, designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid. The performance marks DTH's first time on the African continent since the 1990s, when the company performed in South Africa at the request of Nelson Mandela.

"This season reflects who we are as a company: rooted in Harlem, but reaching every corner of the world that wants to see themselves in this art form. Our Morocco debut is especially meaningful. We all understand the significance of this theater, both to Morocco and to the continent." — Anna Glass, Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem

"Every stop on this tour matters, but Rabat is one we've been looking forward to in a different way. To bring this company, and Firebird specifically, to a stage of that scale and significance in Morocco is a full circle moment for us. History and innovation need to go hand in hand, and this season does exactly that." — Robert Garland, Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dance Theatre of Harlem's 2026–2027 Tour Schedule

August 24: Chautauqua, NY, Chautauqua Amphitheater

August 29: Bronx, NY, Lehman Center

September 25–26: Washington, DC, National Theatre

October 2–3: Rabat, Morocco, Royal Theatre of Rabat

October 17: Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

October 30–31: Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

November 7: Tempe, AZ, ASU Gammage

November 14: Los Angeles, CA, The Soraya

February 17: East Lansing, MI, Wharton Center

February 20: Detroit, MI, Detroit Opera House

February 26–27: Walnut Creek, CA, Lesher Center

March 3: Davis, CA, Mondavi Center

March 6: Kohler, WI, Kohler Memorial Theatre

April 1–4: New York, NY, New York City Center

April 30–May 1: Charleston, SC, Gaillard Center

May 7–9: Philadelphia, PA, Annenberg Center

ABOUT DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution encompassing a world class company, a professional studio school, and the Dancing Through Barriers® arts education program. Now in its sixth decade, DTH is a multicultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of creative expression and artistic excellence.

Follow Dance Theatre of Harlem on Instagram and Facebook: @DanceTheatreOfHarlem; and YouTube: Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Dance Theatre of Harlem Press Contact:

Cassandre Souvenir, The Chamber Group, 646-460-3831, [email protected]

Robin Burkhardt, The Chamber Group, [email protected]

SOURCE Dance Theatre of Harlem