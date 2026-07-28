Dancing Goat Distillery Introduces Stillman's Sonder 10-year Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey

Crafted By One of the Most Influential Unknown Families in the Spirits Industry, These New Offerings are Three Generations in the Making

CAMBRIDGE, Wis., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing Goat Distillery has announced the launch of Stillman's Sonder: two new premium whiskey expressions – a 10-year Bourbon and a 10-year American Single Malt, each representing three generations of dedication to the craft.

Dancing Goat Distillery has announced the launch of Stillman's Sonder: two new premium whiskey expressions - a 10-year Bourbon and a 10-year American Single Malt, each representing three generations of dedication to the craft. Both expressions are now available for purchase online via the brand's website and at select U.S. retailers with a suggested retail price of $70 per 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit www.stillmanssonder.com Dancing Goat Distillery has announced the launch of Stillman's Sonder: two new premium whiskey expressions - a 10-year Bourbon and a 10-year American Single Malt, each representing three generations of dedication to the craft. Both expressions are now available for purchase online via the brand's website and at select U.S. retailers with a suggested retail price of $70 per 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit www.stillmanssonder.com

At the heart of the story is Duane Maas, a foundational stillman whose behind-the-scenes work helped shape modern whiskey production. Beginning in the 1950s, Duane contributed to advancing production methods and quality standards across iconic spirits, including Seagram's and Chartreuse. He remained active in the industry for decades, consulting on the early development of Dancing Goat Distillery prior to his passing in 2016. Though often unseen, his influence continues to resonate across the category.

His son, Tom Maas, carried that legacy forward as a visionary brand builder, helping guide growth and innovation strategies for heritage whiskey brands and helped usher in the era of small-batch bourbon. Tom bridged the discipline of the maker with the imagination of the storyteller, ensuring that every story told was rooted in authenticity and respect for the stillman's art.

Today, Nick Maas, Tom's son, continues that lineage at the still and blending table. Stillman's Sonder reflects his reverence for his father and grandfather, with each bottle embodying precision, curiosity, and the dedication of the stillman.

Whiskey A Decade in the Making

What began as a collection of orphaned barrels evolved into a project more than 10 years in the making. From 2010 to 2016, distillation at MGP in Indiana included a series of large exploratory test runs which resulted in a number of unused barrels. Recognizing their potential, the Maas family quietly acquired and curated these stocks over time, with a vision to release them as 10 plus year aged whiskey. Included in these lots were American Single Malt whiskey and Andean oak aged bourbon barrels used in Stillman's Sonder.

Led by father and son Tom and Nick Mass, the team embarked on an 18-month process of analysis, blending, finishing, and refinement to take the most choice barrels from their elusive aged stocks. Through careful selection, these once-overlooked stocks were transformed into cohesive, high-quality expressions.

Stillman's Sonder Straight Bourbon Whiskey was aged in both Andean and American Oak barrels with texture and concentration pushed through several double oaked components. Barrels were spoon proofed at times with encouraged oxidation through short fills and vatting before bottling at 94 proof (47% ABV). The new expression received a Double Gold Medal and 98 points at the prestigious 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was nominated for "Best in Class 6- to 10-year-old Small Batch Bourbon."

Stillman's Sonder American Single Malt was distilled in Indiana and aged in Wisconsin. After initial maturation, it underwent three rounds of blending, re-barreling, and finishing across a range of casks – including virgin oak, ex-bourbon, Wisconsin brandy, Cognac, and Calvados – before bottling at 96.4 proof (48.2% ABV).

"Stillman's Sonder is both a tribute and a celebration of everything made possible by the spirit makers of America's Heartland," said Nick Brady Maas, Contemporary Stillman and Blender, Stillman's Sonder. "Our work especially honors my late grandfather, Duane, whose rich and complex life in the world of spirits continues to inspire our every step. These expressions were also created for what he represented at the beginning – a Stillman. These two new whiskeys are an invitation to pause, connect, and reflect on the tapestry of our lives and the moments we share."

What's in a Name?

The name Stillman's Sonder reflects both craftsmanship and perspective. "Stillman" speaks to patience, process, and precision, while "Sonder" captures the awareness that every individual carries a life as vivid and complex as your own. Together, the name reflects a whiskey rooted in intention and connection.

The bottle labels showcase a mid-century modern aesthetic, abstractly depicting "Wiscy City" in Cambridge, Wisconsin. The stylized artwork was inspired by the architectural and cultural landscape of the Midwest while reflecting the founder's appreciation for design, distillation, and community. Whiskey lovers will appreciate the distinct visual cues between the two expressions: the American Single Malt evokes daytime, while the Bourbon reflects nighttime, together representing the balance between the natural and engineered worlds.

Stillman's Sonder 10-year Bourbon Whiskey and 10-year American Single Malt are now available for purchase online via the brand's website and at select U.S. retailers with a suggested retail price of $70 per 750ml bottle. Limited single barrel selections are also available for both expressions.

For more information, please visit www.stillmanssonder.com and follow the brand on Instagram.

Stillman's Sonder is represented by Small Victories Imports, a boutique firm specializing in the development and distribution of emerging beverage brands.

About Stillman's Sonder

Stillman's Sonder is a range of polished and reimagined 10-year whiskey blends, which pay homage to Duane Mass and Stillmen everywhere. The portfolio currently includes an American Single Malt and Bourbon expressions, alongside limited single barrel offerings.

About Dancing Goat Distillery

Dancing Goat Distillery, located in Cambridge, Wisconsin, began as a gathering of friends and family centered around Tom Maas' remarkable whiskey collection. Tom built this trove not just as a connoisseur but as someone who saw spirits as vessels for stories, laughter, and legacy. Today, the diverse portfolio of spirits includes: Beren's Old Fashioned Brandy, Dancing Goat Presents, Death's Door Gin, Limousin Rye, Travis Hasse Pie Liqueurs, Single Barrel Releases, and Stillman's Sonder. For more information, visit https://www.dancinggoat.com/

CONTACT : Aaron Brost | Ro-Bro Marketing & PR

312.576.5315 | [email protected]

SOURCE Stillman's Sonder Whiskey