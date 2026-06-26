Daniel D. King, DNP, Selected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel D. King, DNP, CRNA, CPPS, CNE, FNAP, associate professor in the Nurse Anesthesia Program at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and a practicing certified registered nurse anesthetist, has been selected for induction as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader's career. Fellows are selected for their outstanding contributions to improving health locally and globally.

Dr. King's scholarship and leadership have advanced perioperative safety and health equity through research on cannabis use, stigma, disclosure and risk assessment. His work identified stigma-associated nondisclosure as a clinically important safety gap and contributed to the development of the consensus-based Cannabis Use and Behaviors Assessment Tool (CUBAT) to support standardized, stigma-informed pre-anesthesia assessment. His publications, practice resources and educational programs have informed nursing, nurse anesthesiology, perioperative care, and harm-reduction practice nationally and internationally.

Through service in the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, including as practice committee chairperson and elected director, Dr. King has contributed to more than 50 evidence-informed practice resources and advocacy efforts that support patient access, professional practice and evidence-based anesthesia care. He earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice from The University of Alabama and his Master of Nurse Anesthesia from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He is a doctoral candidate in nursing at Barry University.

"Dr. King exemplifies the bold, evidence-driven leadership our College of Nursing is known for," said Dean Lisa Hopp, PhD, RN, FAAN. "His work to make perioperative care safer and more equitable — and to ensure patients are heard in their own care — reflects the very best of our mission. We are immensely proud to see him recognized among the nation's most accomplished nurse leaders."

"This recognition reflects the patients and students who inspire my work, and the colleagues who foster the collaborative and elite academic environment in which I have been able to excel," said Dr. King. "Reducing stigma and standardizing how we assess risk is not only good science — it is how we keep patients safe and treat them with dignity. I am honored to join the Academy and to help strengthen nursing's voice in national health policy."

Dr. King and the 2026 inductees will be recognized for their substantial, sustained, and significant contributions to health and healthcare during a ceremony at the Academy's annual Health Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., in October. After the ceremony, the new inductees can use their FAAN (Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing) credential, the most prestigious recognition in nursing.

The newest Fellows, selected from a competitive pool of candidates, represent 39 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries. They will deepen the thought leadership of the Academy's Fellowship and advance the Academy's mission focused on impacting policy through nursing leadership, innovation and science.

About Rosalind Franklin University

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science is committed to serving the global population through the interprofessional education of health and biomedical professionals and the discovery of knowledge dedicated to improving wellness. Founded in Chicago in 1912, RFU embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in the areas of neuroscience, brain related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, the university includes Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.

About the American Academy of Nursing

The American Academy of Nursing serves the public by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis, and dissemination of nursing knowledge. Academy Fellows are inducted into the organization for their extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally. With more than 3,400 Fellows, the Academy represents nursing's most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia.

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SOURCE Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science