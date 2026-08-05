Daniel J. McDevitt Earns 2026 Chicago Super Lawyers Selection

An 11th Consecutive Super Lawyers Selection, Along With An Avvo Superb Rating, Caps Three Decades of Serious Injury and Wrongful Death Work in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDevitt & Cobb, P.C., a personal injury and wrongful death firm in downtown Chicago, announces that partner Daniel J. McDevitt has again received multiple peer and client recognitions for 2026, including selection to Super Lawyers and a "Superb" rating from Avvo.

To learn more about the firm's approach to serious injury and wrongful death cases, please visit https://mcdevittlaw.com/.

Acknowledged Excellence in Illinois Personal Injury Law

"I consider my availability and responsiveness to clients to be the asset that most distinguishes me from my peers," said Daniel J. McDevitt, founding partner at McDevitt & Cobb, P.C. "I understand the need to be available, which encourages clients to call with any question regarding their case. This personal attention, coupled with outstanding results, is what separates our office from the pack."

McDevitt's selection to Super Lawyers each year from 2016 through 2026 recognizes sustained professional achievement in personal injury law at a time when Illinois roadways continue to produce serious injury and death claims. The Super Lawyers selection process is patented, multiphase, peer-influenced and research-driven, evaluating candidates across 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional accomplishment and identifying roughly the top 5% of attorneys in each state annually. McDevitt was previously named a Rising Star from 2008 through 2011, a distinction limited to no more than 2.5% of Illinois attorneys.

Additional Peer and Illinois Client Endorsements

Further solidifying his standing, Avvo has rated him 9.2 "Superb," based on years in practice, disciplinary history, industry recognition, and professional achievements. McDevitt is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, limited to trial lawyers who have handled cases valued in excess of $1 million, and in 2011 he was named to the Top 40 Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only organization that admits no more than 40 attorneys per state.

He belongs to the American Association for Justice, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, and he has appeared on the Chicago Bar Association program "You and the Law" to discuss the rights of pedestrians and bicyclists. He has also written professionally on recovering damages from a bar or a drunken driver under the Illinois Dram Shop Act.

Illinois Roads Are Not Getting Safer

Nationally, traffic deaths fell to an estimated 36,640 in 2025, a 6.7% decline from the 39,254 reported the year before, and the fatality rate dropped to 1.10 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, the second-lowest rate on record, according to preliminary estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Illinois has not tracked that improvement. Traffic deaths in the state climbed from 1,035 in 2018 to 1,270 in 2022, according to the Illinois highway safety plan filed with NHTSA, and remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Behind those numbers are families managing fracture care, surgical repair, traumatic brain injury and funeral costs while an insurance company works to limit what it pays. McDevitt & Cobb, P.C. exists to close that gap, pairing the resources and track record of a larger firm with the direct access to attorneys of a boutique.

McDevitt & Cobb, P.C. is a Chicago personal injury law firm representing seriously injured people and the families of wrongful death victims throughout Illinois. The firm handles car, truck, tractor-trailer, motorcycle, pedestrian, and bicycle crashes, rideshare and Dram Shop claims, construction accidents, workers' compensation, premises liability and negligent security, defective products, carbon monoxide poisoning, and medical malpractice. Cases are resolved through settlement, mediation, arbitration, and trial. Clients pay no retainer or upfront costs unless the firm wins, and case evaluations are free by phone or in person. The firm can be reached at https://mcdevittlaw.com/.

SOURCE McDevitt and Cobb P.C.