Daniel's Truth, the Non-Alcohol Fragrance Brand, Launches Its Summer Sale

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Daniel's Truth is celebrating the season with a generous 20% off sale across all products, inviting customers to refresh their fragrance wardrobe and living spaces for summer.

Summer Sale Summer Perfume Class

Inspired by the natural beauty and laid-back elegance of California, the brand was founded in Orange County, California, with a vision of creating refined non-alcohol fragrances that feel luxurious, clean, and approachable. Already widely recognized in South Korea, Daniel's Truth currently operates three immersive Perfume Houses and is available in more than 40 retail locations throughout Korea, establishing itself as a trusted and beloved fragrance brand.

Known for its eco-conscious philosophy, the brand uses natural ingredients while delivering long-lasting scents designed for both personal fragrance and home ambiance. Its elegant and sophisticated packaging has also become a signature part of the Daniel's Truth experience.

For the summer season, customers can discover the refreshing "Blue Daniel" collection, inspired by the cool and vibrant atmosphere of the California coast. The brand also encourages fragrance layering - mixing multiple scents together to create different moods and atmospheres depending on the occasion.

From home fragrances that elevate summer interiors to signature scents perfect for everyday wear, Daniel's Truth continues to redefine the modern fragrance experience through nature-inspired storytelling, elevated design, and experiential scent culture.

For more information, please contact [email protected]. Shop Daniel's Truth on danielstruth.com. Prices range from $24 to $138, with core fragrances retailing between $59 and $69.

Media Contact:

Abby Park

646-877-6534

[email protected]

SOURCE Daniel’s Truth