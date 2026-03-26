Darcy Partners Reveals 2025 Top Innovators Reshaping the Energy Industry

Annual recognition highlights emerging technology providers gaining traction with energy operators across oil and gas and power and utilities.

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darcy Partners, a leading technology research and advisory firm for the energy sector, today announced its 2025 Top Innovators, 10 breakthrough technology providers across 12 critical energy verticals, selected based on real operator feedback from companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, National Grid and Edison International.

See all innovators by vertical at www.darcypartners.com/blog.

Selected from nearly 1,000 emerging technologies evaluated annually, this year's honorees represent solutions gaining the strongest traction with energy operators tackling the industry's most pressing challenges: operational efficiency, infrastructure resilience and decarbonization.

"Energy operators are under increasing pressure to improve performance, reduce emissions, and deploy new technologies faster than ever before," said Tracey Gilliland, Senior Vice President of Research at Darcy Partners. "The companies recognized as Top Innovators represent the solutions gaining the most traction with operators today, technologies that deliver real operational impact."

This Year's Top Innovators Span 12 Verticals:

Drilling & Abandonment

Completions

Transportation Electrification

Low Carbon Power

Subsurface

Production & Facilities

Low Carbon Fuels

Grid Edge Technologies

Innovative Grid Technologies

CCUS & Carbon Markets

Environmental Risk & Resilience

Emissions & Spill Prevention

Selections are driven by direct operator feedback from pilots and deployments logged through Darcy Connect, the company's marketplace and content platform tracking technology adoption trends across the energy sector.

This year's cohort reflects key industry priorities: upstream efficiency, grid modernization, electrification infrastructure, and low-carbon energy solutions — with innovations ranging from drilling optimization and subsurface intelligence to carbon capture and emissions monitoring.

Explore the full Top 10 list - www.darcypartners.com/blog

Watch showcase webinar replays (members only) - www.darcypartners.com

Learn about membership - www.darcypartners.com/memberships

Innovators - Get in front of operators: www.darcypartners.com/our-members/innovators

About Darcy Partners

Darcy Partners provides research and advisory services helping energy producers, utilities, hyperscalers, data centers, and investors scout, vet, pilot, and deploy emerging technologies across the energy value chain. Its member-driven model combines expert analyst insights with peer knowledge from the world's leading energy operators. Learn more at www.darcypartners.com

SOURCE Darcy Partners