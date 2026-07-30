Dario Launches Integrated GLP-1 Program, Combining Its Digital Chronic Care Platform with Provider-Backed Clinical Care in a Single End-to-End Experience

First commercial offering from Dario's collaboration with Beluga Health adds licensed provider evaluation, prescribing and ongoing clinical oversight directly inside Dario's chronic care platform

Commercial availability expected Fall 2026, with revenue contribution anticipated late 2026 and ramping through 2027

Launch addresses a market in which employers and health plans are reducing GLP-1 coverage and members are increasingly accessing care through consumer channels

Available through three channels: Dario's direct-to-consumer shop, health plan marketplaces and employer B2B2C programs

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading AI-powered healthcare technology company transforming the management of chronic conditions, today announced the launch of Dario's Integrated GLP-1 Program, the first commercial offering built on the Company's recently announced collaboration with Beluga Health ("Beluga").

Dario has supported members on GLP-1 therapy for years through AI-powered engagement, connected monitoring, nutrition and behavioral coaching. Now, with Beluga's network of licensed healthcare providers, Dario delivers medical evaluation, prescribing of FDA-approved GLP-1 medications where clinically appropriate, and ongoing clinical oversight inside the same platform members already use. Digital care and clinical care are no longer separate. They are one continuous experience under one roof.

"Dario has expanded beyond the digital engagement and monitoring layer around someone else's prescription," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "With Beluga's clinical care infrastructure inside our platform, we deliver members the full journey: evaluation, prescription where clinically appropriate, and the chronic care management that determines whether the therapy actually works. That is a different business, a different value proposition, and one that expands our long-term revenue opportunity."

Dario's Integrated GLP-1 program launches into a shifting reimbursement environment. Employers and health plans are moving away from broad, unrestricted GLP-1 coverage toward clinically managed models that verify eligibility, guide appropriate prescribing and integrate ongoing chronic condition management. According to a report by Business Group on Health, 67% of surveyed employers are covering GLP-1s for weight management in 2026, and only 72% of those plan to continue coverage in 2027. The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans reports 27% of employers encourage their employees to obtain GLP-1 medications through a direct-to-consumer platform and 21% encourage employees to use employer-sponsored healthcare spending and reimbursement accounts.

This reflects a broader transition in healthcare toward a consumer-centric model in which members increasingly access care outside the traditional employer benefit environment. Dario's Integrated GLP-1 Program is designed for that environment, meeting members directly while preserving the clinical rigor and chronic condition management that employers and health plans require.

Three Points of Access

The program is expected to be available through three channels:

Direct-to-consumer. Through the Company's MyDario Shop, beginning Fall 2026. Over the last three years, Dario's digital marketplace has served more than 1 million consumers.

Health plan marketplaces. Positioned as a clinically managed GLP-1 pathway for plans seeking a sustainable alternative to broad pharmacy coverage.

Employer B2B2C programs. Offered as an additional service within Dario's existing enterprise relationships. Employers who carve out GLP-1 medications for obesity can leverage Dario's offering to address member needs economically, backed by Dario's cardiometabolic programming. For employers who wish to maintain a level of subsidy, Dario also offers a cost-sharing option with an Rx savings card.

Across all three channels, member interactions generate high-value blinded data that the DarioIQ™ AI engine leverages to further optimize outcomes for members and cost savings for payers, creating a continuous improvement model.

"GLP-1 medications deliver the greatest value when they are part of a comprehensive care strategy, not a stand-alone prescription," said Lara Dodo, Chief Operating Officer of Dario. "Members should not have to assemble their own care from a prescriber in one place and a chronic care program in another. Dario now combines AI-powered engagement, connected monitoring, personalized coaching and provider-backed clinical care in a single platform, wherever the member comes to us from."

Clinical eligibility for GLP-1 therapy is determined solely by licensed healthcare providers following a comprehensive medical history review and clinical evaluation consistent with FDA labeling, evidence-based clinical guidelines and applicable state and federal requirements. Members who do not meet established clinical criteria will not receive prescriptions, in accordance with Dario's commitment to responsible, evidence-based care.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it is discussing when it is discussing the expected launch and commercial availability of the Dario Integrated GLP-1 Program; the anticipated timing of the program's availability through the Company's direct-to-consumer marketplace, enterprise clients, health plans and partner marketplaces; anticipated member adoption, enrollment and utilization; the timing and amount of anticipated revenue contribution, including revenue expected to begin in late 2026 and potentially increase throughout 2027 and beyond; the expected benefits of the Company's integrated cardiometabolic care platform, provider-backed care model and DarioIQ™ AI engine, including expected clinical outcomes, member engagement and potential cost savings; anticipated demand for the Company's GLP-1 and integrated chronic condition management offerings; that it views this collaboration as a different business, a different value proposition, and one that aims to expand Dario's long-term revenue opportunity; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize the program and expand relationships with enterprise customers and other channel partners; and the Company's future business, growth and commercial prospects. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.