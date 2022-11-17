Data Center Colocation Market to grow by USD 46.76 Bn; Key vendors include Ascenty and AT and T Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Data Center Colocation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to grow by USD 46.76 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. The global data center colocation market is competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global players. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship products. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach through acquisitions. Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center colocation market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global data center colocation market is segmented as below:

Type

Retail Colocation



Wholesale Colocation

The market growth in the retail colocation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Retail colocation includes the process of renting racks, rack cages, and private suites in a large data center. Retail colocation facilities are rented by vendors for one to three years of the contract. The market for retail colocation data centers is growing due to the increasing adoption of the data centers by SMEs, which usually opt for colocation to save on both CAPEX and operating expenditure (OPEX).

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

35% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The exponential growth of data traffic from enterprises and individual consumers is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. The regional market will also be driven by rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises, which are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT.

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ascenty, AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Global Ltd., Cloudscene Pty Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Data Center Colocation Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center colocation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center colocation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center colocation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation market vendors

Related Reports:

The data center UPS market share is expected to increase by USD 3.2 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. The increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is one of the key factors driving the global data center UPS market growth.

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. The increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is one of the key factors driving the global data center UPS market growth. The data center colocation and managed hosting services market share is expected to rise to USD 138.61 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35%. One of the key factors driving the global data center colocation and managed hosting services industry growth is the rising demand for data center colocation facilities.

Data Center Colocation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ascenty, AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Global Ltd., Cloudscene Pty Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

