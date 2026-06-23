Data Center Power Market Emerges as a High-Growth Infrastructure Investment Opportunity with 15.7% CAGR Forecast Through 2033: Grand View Research

Global Data Center Power Market Offers Attractive Growth Prospects as Enterprises Accelerate Investments in AI-Ready Facilities, AI Infrastructure Boom Unlocks New Investment Opportunities in Data Center Power Market to be USD 71.8 billion by 2033

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center power market is projected to witness significant expansion, reaching USD 71.8 billion by 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market was valued at USD 22.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 25.8 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2026 to 2033.

The increasing deployment of hyperscale data centers, rapid adoption of cloud computing platforms, growing enterprise digital transformation initiatives, and accelerating demand from artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) applications are driving the need for advanced power infrastructure capable of supporting higher-density workloads and uninterrupted operations.

Data Center Power Market Report Highlights

According to Grand View Research, the global data center power market is segmented based on component, solution, service, end use, and region.

Key market segments include:

Component: Solution and Services

Solution: Power Distribution Units (PDU), Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Busway, and Others

Services: Design & Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance

End Use: IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Government, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, and Others

Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The continued evolution of cloud computing, AI applications, and digital infrastructure is expected to maintain strong momentum for the data center power industry through 2033.

Rising AI and Cloud Infrastructure Investments Accelerate Demand for Advanced Data Center Power Solutions

The rapid growth of data-intensive applications has transformed the requirements of modern data centers. AI-driven workloads, generative AI platforms, large-scale analytics, and cloud-based services require high-performance computing environments supported by reliable, scalable, and energy-efficient power systems.

As organizations continue migrating workloads to cloud platforms and expanding digital services, data center operators are investing in sophisticated power architectures, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, power distribution units (PDUs), busway solutions, backup power systems, and intelligent monitoring technologies.

The expansion of hyperscale and colocation facilities, along with the growing adoption of edge data centers to support low-latency applications, is creating sustained demand for flexible and resilient power infrastructure.

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Solution Segment Leads Market Growth with Increasing Adoption of Power Infrastructure Technologies

Based on components, the solution segment dominated the data center power market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 72.2% in 2025. The segment's growth is supported by increasing demand for advanced power management solutions that enable efficient energy distribution, improved reliability, and optimized operational performance.

The rising complexity of modern data center environments has increased the adoption of intelligent power systems designed to manage higher rack densities and fluctuating energy requirements. Advanced UPS systems, intelligent PDUs, and modular power distribution solutions are becoming essential components of next-generation data center architectures.

The services segment is also expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period as operators increasingly require specialized expertise for system design, deployment, integration, optimization, and maintenance of complex power ecosystems.

UPS Segment Dominates as Data Centers Prioritize Reliability and Continuous Availability

Within the solution category, the UPS segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025. The increasing focus on maintaining uninterrupted operations is a major factor supporting UPS adoption across data center facilities.

Data centers support mission-critical applications where even short power disruptions can impact service availability, operational continuity, and customer experience. As enterprises increasingly depend on cloud services, AI platforms, and digital infrastructure, reliable backup power solutions have become a strategic priority.

Meanwhile, the busway segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to its modular design, flexibility, and ability to support changing power requirements in rapidly evolving data center environments.

BFSI Sector Leads End-Use Adoption Due to Critical Data Protection Requirements

By end use, the BFSI segment dominated the data center power industry in 2025. Financial institutions require highly reliable infrastructure to support continuous transaction processing, secure data storage, regulatory compliance, and real-time digital services.

The growing dependence on online banking, digital payments, and financial technology platforms is increasing the need for resilient data center environments supported by efficient power systems.

The IT and telecommunications segment is also expected to witness significant growth as 5G networks, edge computing, and connected technologies continue expanding globally. Distributed edge infrastructure requires scalable power solutions capable of supporting localized processing and low-latency applications.

North America Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Shows Strong Growth Potential

North America dominated the global data center power market, accounting for a revenue share of 38.0% in 2025. The region's leadership is attributed to large-scale investments in data center modernization, cloud infrastructure expansion, and the increasing deployment of AI-driven computing environments.

The United States represented the largest country-level market share in 2025, supported by the presence of major technology companies, hyperscale data center operators, and growing investments in advanced digital infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing internet adoption, expanding cloud ecosystems, enterprise digitization, and growing investments in data center development across emerging economies.

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Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Data Center Operations

Energy efficiency has become a critical consideration for data center operators worldwide. As facilities increase in size and computing intensity, companies are adopting advanced power management strategies to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Modern data center power solutions are increasingly integrated with intelligent monitoring platforms, automation technologies, and energy optimization systems. These advancements enable operators to improve power utilization, enhance reliability, and support sustainability objectives.

The increasing emphasis on reducing environmental impact while maintaining high availability is expected to create additional opportunities for innovative power infrastructure providers.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Industry Developments

Key companies operating in the global data center power market include Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, and GE Vernova. These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and technology development to strengthen their market positions.

Industry participants are increasingly developing solutions designed for high-density computing environments, AI infrastructure requirements, modular data center deployments, and energy-efficient operations.

To learn more about growth opportunities in the Data Center Power Market, access the full report from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

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