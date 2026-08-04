DataBahn Launches Federated Search and Orchestration to Bring Discovery, Context and Investigation to Enterprise Data

Agentic search and orchestration turn questions across distributed data into complete investigations, with the context needed to act on them.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat USA 2026 -- DataBahn unveiled Federated Search and Orchestration, an expansion of its agentic data control plane today at Black Hat USA 2026. Security teams and their AI agents can now search every source they own in place, ground each answer in the context of their environment, and hand the work to an agent that returns a cited investigation, without moving or duplicating data.

Search capabilities from existing solutions let teams query the sources they point it at; DataBahn goes further, combining natural language search with a live knowledge graph, a governed gateway for AI agents, and the pipeline that feeds both, all in one platform.

Federated Search and Orchestration arrives as enterprises rethink how they store and use their telemetry. To control SIEM costs, security teams increasingly route data to less costly tiers: data lakes, cloud object storage and cold archives. The data required for an investigation is now spread across many stores, each with its own console, query language and access model. Enterprises solved a cost problem but created a search problem.

Two factors now make that problem urgent. First, data volumes have grown past the point where centralizing everything into one index just to search it is affordable, so data must be searched where it lives. At the same time, AI agents are moving into investigation and security operations work, where they need governed access to enterprise data in place and the ability to create actionable outcomes, quickly.

For security teams, the stakes are concrete. Investigations that should take minutes stretch into days. Long-range hunts are abandoned because they cost too much to run. And the AI everyone wants to deploy stalls on data it cannot trust. Federated Search and Orchestration is aimed at that gap.

Federated Search and Orchestration extends the agentic data control plane, from applying intelligence after data has moved through pipelines to orchestrating it as the data moves. Enterprises can ask one question across every store they own and hand the hunt to an AI agent, without a second copy of their data.

DataBahn searches every source where it lives, whether it is already flowing through the pipeline or sitting untouched in raw storage no one has onboarded, so no analyst has to know where the data is or point a query at the right store. Every result connects to Reef, a live knowledge graph of the environment that turns an IP address into a device, an owner and a blast radius, so results arrive already meaning something instead of rows that still need manual enrichment. Analysts ask Lumen, DataBahn's threat-hunting and forensics agent, to investigate in plain language, and it runs the hunt end to end, handing back a cited timeline instead of a pile of tabs to correlate by hand. AI agents reach the systems they need through MCP Hub, one governed and audited gateway rather than a set of brittle one-off integrations. Search and orchestration run on the same pipeline that already collects, reduces and governs the telemetry. That's what keeps DataBahn independent by design: any source, any destination, any model, with customer-owned keys, so it keeps working when a tool underneath it is swapped.

"Enterprises have spent the past decade moving security data from one system to another simply to ask questions of it," said Aditya Sundararam, chief product officer of DataBahn. "Federated Search and Orchestration changes that. Security teams and AI agents can now search data across every source, retrieve answers grounded in enterprise context, and turn those answers into completed investigations. This marks the shift from managing data pipelines to orchestrating intelligence, and it is exactly what DataBahn's agentic data control plane was built to enable."

Industry analysts have documented the shift. In its November 2025 report, The Rise of Security Data Pipeline Platforms as a Control Plane for the SOC, Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR) observed that security data pipelines "are becoming the control plane for how security teams manage, govern and trust their telemetry across SIEM, detection, response, AI, observability and long-term analytics," and noted that "AI systems depend on high-quality, normalized, enriched and complete data." In its September 2025 analysis of security data fabrics, Omdia observed that democratized access to telemetry "can significantly increase the value of existing security telemetry and reduce vendor lock-in and reliance on proprietary data schemas."

The launch follows DataBahn's $40 million Series B round led by Insight Partners, announced in July to accelerate R&D across the company's agentic data control plane. Federated Search and Orchestration extends a platform that already reduces telemetry volumes by 40 to 70 percent across more than 600 integrations, and its Indicator Index identifies indicators of compromise in seconds, making long-range hunts far less costly to run. DataBahn is also named as a Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution finalist in the 2026 SaaS Awards.

Federated Search and Orchestration is generally available today. DataBahn will demonstrate its full feature-set at Black Hat USA 2026, August 4–6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, booth # 5923, including:

Search: Ask a question the way you naturally would, with no query syntax to learn, and get an answer from every connected source at once, wherever it lives. No re-ingest, no central index, no waiting on the one analyst who knows the query language.

Reef: A live knowledge graph of your environment turns an IP address into a device, an owner, and a blast radius, so results mean something without manual enrichment.

Lumen: Ask DataBahn's threat-hunting and forensics agent to investigate in plain language, and it correlates across sources and hands back a cited timeline instead of a pile of tabs to correlate by hand.

MCP Hub: Your AI agents get the same access your analysts have, with permissions and a full audit trail, so they can safely reach the systems they need without brittle one-off integrations.

About DataBahn

DataBahn is the agentic data control plane for the enterprise. Its platform ingests, normalizes, enriches, governs and routes telemetry from 600+ sources with complete data and AI neutrality: any source, any destination, any model, no vendor lock-in, at Fortune 100 scale. DataBahn is headquartered in Dallas and serves Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at databahn.ai.

Media Contact:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey Communications for DataBahn

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SOURCE DataBahn