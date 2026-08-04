DATAMARK Technologies, a Michael Baker International Company, Announces Three New Partnerships to Drive Public Safety Innovation

geoConvergence, OTM Cyber, and Quality Recording Solutions join DATAMARK Technologies' growing partner ecosystem to strengthen agency operations, security, and community outcomes

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies, a Michael Baker International Company and leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, today announced that industry leaders geoConvergence, OTM Cyber, and Quality Recording Solutions have joined its collaborative partner ecosystem for system integrators and technology providers in delivering mission-critical Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions. These new partnerships bring trusted expertise in cybersecurity, indoor mapping, LiDAR data collection, and mission-critical recording solutions, helping emergency communications agencies improve resilience, operational efficiency, and service to the communities they protect.

"At DATAMARK Technologies, our mission is to deliver the most trusted and effective solutions for the public safety community," said Robert Murphy, ENP, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at DATAMARK Technologies. "When 9-1-1 telecommunicators and emergency responders are making critical decisions, they need accurate information and dependable technology. By bringing together leaders across multiple disciplines within our partner ecosystem, we are making it easier for agencies to access the solutions and services they need to support mission-critical functions, navigate evolving challenges, and achieve their operational goals."

The addition of these organizations further expands DATAMARK Technologies' partner ecosystem, bringing specialized experience and complementary capabilities that help public safety agencies address evolving operational, technology, and security needs. Partners include:

geoConvergence provides onsite indoor mapping and LiDAR services that enable efficient data capture, helping customers maintain project scope and budget. The partnership with DATAMARK Technologies expands the ability to deliver comprehensive geospatial and mapping solutions for customers.

provides onsite indoor mapping and LiDAR services that enable efficient data capture, helping customers maintain project scope and budget. The partnership with DATAMARK Technologies expands the ability to deliver comprehensive geospatial and mapping solutions for customers. OTM Cyber provides critical cybersecurity services for 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), and emergency communications for customers. The partnership with DATAMARK Technologies expands the ability to help customers protect their mission-critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks.

provides critical cybersecurity services for 9-1-1, Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), and emergency communications for customers. The partnership with DATAMARK Technologies expands the ability to help customers protect their mission-critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks. Quality Recording Solutions provides public safety voice and data recording solutions for emergency communications agencies across the Southeast. The partnership with DATAMARK Technologies expands the ability to deliver reliable recording, compliance, and information management capabilities for customers.

"We're excited to partner with DATAMARK Technologies to expand the reach of purpose-built digital twins across public safety agencies and critical infrastructure," said Prem Radhakrishnan, CEO and Founder of geoConvergence. "Combining DATAMARK Technologies' expertise in GIS and NG9-1-1 solutions with geoConvergence's purpose-built digital twins creates a powerful foundation for delivering accurate, accessible, and actionable spatial information. Together, we can help agencies improve situational awareness, support emergency response, and make more informed operational decisions."

"Successful NG9-1-1 deployments depend on more than accurate GIS data or secure networks alone, they require both working together," said Devin Lukomski, President at OTM Cyber. "Together with DATAMARK Technologies, we're providing agencies with the expertise needed to strengthen cyber resilience, safeguard critical systems, and advance the next generation of emergency communications."

Through these partnerships, DATAMARK Technologies continues to strengthen its trusted public safety ecosystem, connecting customers with innovative technologies and specialized expertise that support their unique operational requirements, budget considerations, and implementation timelines.

DATAMARK Technologies is a driving force within Michael Baker's GovTech business vertical, which encompasses a portfolio of technology and service solutions that enable governments to operate more efficiently, respond to crises, and better serve their communities. Complementing DATAMARK Technologies, AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for government modernization and secure digital identity. Tidal Basin Group, a Michael Baker International Company, offers a range of tech-enabled services, including grant, case and debris management software and support, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) consulting, and custom solutions for infrastructure protection, cybersecurity hardening and disaster recovery planning.

Together, these companies enable Michael Baker to deliver digital government capabilities that enhance recovery, logistics, emergency management, and operational efficiency.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting, and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Places and Facilities, Federal and Government Services, and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit, and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental, and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Julia Covelli

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SOURCE DATAMARK Technologies, a Michael Baker International Company