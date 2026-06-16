Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. Announces CEO's Intention to Purchase Up to US$1.0 Million of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares

BEIJING, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on acoustic high-tech and AI multimodal digital solutions, today announced that Ms. Zhixin Liu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a beneficial owner of approximately 32% of the Company's outstanding shares, representing approximately 49% of the votes, has adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan (the "Trading Plan") under which she intends to purchase up to US$1.0 million of the Company's Class A ordinary shares in open-market transactions.

The planned purchases will be made with Ms. Liu's personal funds and are not part of a share repurchase program of the Company. The Trading Plan does not involve the use of the Company funds and does not require approval from the Company's board of directors.

Ms. Zhixin Liu commented, "I remain confident in Datasea's long-term strategy, technology platform, and growth opportunities. This intended personal purchase plan reflects my confidence in the Company's future prospects and my commitment to supporting long-term shareholder value. As previously disclosed by the Company, Datasea continues to advance its acoustic intelligence businesses, including acoustic health, medical and other applications, while exploring opportunities in intelligent wearable devices for chain stores, communities, households, and elderly-care scenarios. I believe the Company's core businesses have long-term growth potential, and I remain committed to supporting the Company's high-quality development."

The purchases are expected to be made from time to time, subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws, trading restrictions, and the terms of the Trading Plan. The Trading Plan is expected to be administered in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. No purchases will be made before the expiration of the applicable Rule 10b5-1 cooling-off period. There can be no assurance as to whether, when, or the extent to which any purchases will be completed.

About Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd.

Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed technology holding company focused on acoustic high-tech innovation and AI-powered multimodal digital solutions. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products, services, and solutions across acoustic high-tech and AI multimodal digitalization. Its acoustic business leverages technologies such as ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound, with application exploration spanning environmental hygiene, health and wellness, and other smart-scenario uses. Through Datasea Acoustics LLC, the Company is also advancing its U.S. market development strategy as part of its broader international expansion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the intent, belief or current expectations of Datasea and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact:

Datasea Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

[email protected]

SOURCE Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd.