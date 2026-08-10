Dauch to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Auto Conference on August 12

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Dauch Corporation

Aug 10, 2026, 09:00 ET

DETROIT, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dauch Corporation, (NYSE: DCH, LSE: DCH) announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Auto Conference on August 12.

The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation at 10:50 a.m. ET, which will be webcast live. The audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section on Company's website at www.dauch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Dauch
Dauch Corporation is a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry with a powertrain-agnostic product portfolio that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, with operations that span 24 countries and more than 175 locations. Visit www.dauch.com to learn more.

Contacts:
David H. Lim, Head of Investor Relations
+1 (313) 758-2006
[email protected]

Christopher M. Son, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
+1 (313) 758-4814
[email protected]

SOURCE Dauch Corporation

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