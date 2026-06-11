David Urban Joins Growth Equity Firm Smash Capital as Operating Partner

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smash Capital, a leader in growth-stage technology investing, today announced that David Urban has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Smash Capital invests in the next generation of category-defining technology companies across consumer internet, enterprise AI, financial services, and healthcare. In a newly created senior role, Urban will work closely with Smash Capital's investment team and portfolio companies, advising on strategic positioning, business development and market-expansion opportunities in multiple sectors including defense tech, media rights, consumer tech and others.

Urban brings more than 40 years of experience and deep connections in politics, law, technology and media. He has served as strategic counsel to executive leaders at some of the world's largest companies, helping them navigate public policy and communications challenges.

"Smash Capital has a great history of identifying and backing transformative technology companies," said Urban. "I'm looking forward to working with Kevin and the highly accomplished team at Smash to help identify new opportunities and support founders as they build enduring businesses by providing marketing, fundraising and other operational resources and connections."

"After watching David strategically navigate and advise the biggest names and firms in business and politics for decades, I am thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Kevin Mayer, Founding Partner and Executive Chairman of Smash Capital. "His extensive network, sound judgment and cross-sector experience will be invaluable to our team and portfolio companies as we continue to partner with outstanding founders building category-defining businesses."

In addition to his role at Smash Capital, Urban serves as a Managing Director of BGR Group, an integrated lobbying, strategic communications and advisory firm; Of Counsel with Torridon Law PLLC; and a Senior Political Contributor with CNN. He also serves on several boards, including Virtu Financial, EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc., SAIC, SubCom, the International Republican Institute, the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.

About Smash Capital

Smash Capital is a New York and Los Angeles-based growth equity firm. The firm is purpose-built to identify, win, and support investments in breakout technology companies that have the potential to become generational market leaders.

Smash Capital was founded in 2021 by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer, Eric Garland, Evan Richter and long-time technology investor Brad Twohig (Insight Partners, Lightspeed). Partners Paul Szurek (Insight) and Tom Staggs (Disney) are senior leaders of the firm's investment team. Partner Jacqueline Murphy (OpenView, Morgan Stanley) leads capital markets and capital formation. Collectively the team has previously invested over $4 billion in venture capital and over $100 billion in control transactions.

The partners have a long history of working together in two complementary lanes: operating and investing in category-defining companies at scale. Mayer and Staggs built a highly effective and enduring partnership during their leadership at The Walt Disney Company, combining strategic vision with operational excellence to fund, build, and operate multi-billion-dollar franchises. Mayer, serving as Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International and Chief Strategy Officer, spearheaded the launches of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu and led transformative acquisitions including Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 21st Century Fox, and BAMTech. Mayer went on to become CEO of TikTok and Chief Operating Officer of Bytedance. Staggs held key leadership roles as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Worldwide. Garland and Richter led venture and growth deals for Disney after Garland exited his data analytics company to Live Nation. Brad Twohig and Paul Szurek met investing together at Insight Partners, combining product and strategy expertise to back and build high-growth technology companies. Twohig spent more than two decades investing in high-growth tech businesses and served as a senior partner at both Lightspeed and Insight, while Szurek brought early-cryptocurrency operating and product leadership experience. Smash Capital's current portfolio includes Eleven Labs, TradingView, Plaid, Bilt Rewards, Fever, Redo, Epic Games, and more.

For more information please visit https://smashcap.com/.

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SOURCE Smash Capital