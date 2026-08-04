DaVita Inc. 2nd Quarter 2026 Results

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our teammates, we had another positive quarter for both patient outcomes and financial results," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc. "As we look to the rest of the year, we maintain our strategic focus on exciting new innovations in kidney dialysis to enhance the lives of our patients."

Financial and operating highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

Consolidated revenues were $3.554 billion.

Operating income was $579 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $4.02.

Operating cash flow was $490 million and free cash flow was $256 million.

Incurred an incremental Term Loan B-2 tranche in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million and used a portion of the proceeds to repay a portion of the balance then outstanding on our revolving line of credit.

Repurchased 2.2 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price paid of $154.95 per share.



Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

2026

2025 Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.: (dollars in millions, except per share data) Net income $ 265

$ 198

$ 463

$ 362 Diluted per share $ 4.02

$ 2.87

$ 6.86

$ 4.57 Adjusted net income(1) $ 265

$ 198

$ 463

$ 391 Adjusted diluted per share(1) $ 4.02

$ 2.87

$ 6.86

$ 4.93

___________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.



Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026 2026

2025

Amount

Margin

Amount

Margin Amount

Margin

Amount

Margin Operating income (dollars in millions) Operating income $ 579

16.3 %

$ 482

14.1 % $ 1,061

15.2 %

$ 977

14.8 % Adjusted operating income(1) $ 579

16.3 %

$ 482

14.1 % $ 1,061

15.2 %

$ 990

15.0 %

___________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.

U.S. dialysis metrics:

Volume: Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the second quarter of 2026 were 7,226,600, or an average of 92,649 treatments per day, representing a per day increase of 1.09% compared to the first quarter of 2026. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was 0.3%.



Three months ended

Quarter

change

Six months ended

Year to date

change

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026



June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025



(dollars in millions, except per treatment data) Revenue per treatment $ 415.87

$ 417.59

$ (1.72)

$ 416.71

$ 402.38

$ 14.33 Patient care costs per treatment $ 277.40

$ 280.11

$ (2.71)

$ 278.74

$ 270.05

$ 8.69 General and administrative $ 331

$ 320

$ 11

$ 651

$ 595

$ 56

Primary drivers of the changes in the table above were as follows:

Revenue: The quarter change was primarily driven by changes in payor mix and other normal fluctuations partially offset by seasonal impact of co-insurance and deductibles and an increase in average rates. The year to date change was driven by typical annual increases, including Medicare base rate and other normal fluctuations, partially offset by changes in payor mix.

Patient care costs: The quarter change was primarily due to decreases in payroll taxes and pharmaceutical costs, partially offset by increased health benefits expenses. Additionally, our fixed direct operating expenses favorably impacted patient care costs per treatment due to increased treatments in the second quarter. The year to date change was primarily driven by increased compensation expenses, insurance costs and health benefits expenses.

General and administrative: The quarter change was primarily due to increased professional fees. The year to date change was primarily driven by increases in IT-related costs and compensation expenses partially offset by costs related to the cybersecurity incident experienced by the Company in 2025.

Certain items impacting the quarter:

Debt transaction. In June 2026, we entered into the Ninth Amendment to our senior secured credit agreement. The Ninth Amendment extends an incremental Term Loan B-2 tranche in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million. A portion of the net proceeds from this transaction was used to repay a portion of the balance outstanding on our revolving line of credit and related accrued interest and fees. The remaining borrowings added cash to the balance sheet for general corporate purposes.

Share repurchases. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, we repurchased 2.2 million shares for $348 million, at an average price paid of $154.95 per share.

Subsequent to June 30, 2026 through August 4, 2026, the Company has repurchased 0.2 million shares of our common stock for $37 million at an average price paid of $199.55 per share.

Financial and operating metrics:



Three months ended June 30,

Twelve months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flow: (dollars in millions) Operating cash flow $ 490

$ 324

$ 2,193

$ 1,862 Free cash flow(1) $ 256

$ 157

$ 1,308

$ 947

___________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.



Three months ended

June 30, 2026

Six months ended

June 30, 2026 Effective income tax rate on:





Income 21.1 %

20.4 % Income attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 25.6 %

25.4 %

___________________ (1) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.

Center activity: As of June 30, 2026, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 298,500 patients at 3,266 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,671 centers were located in the United States and 595 centers were located in 14 countries outside of the United States.

Integrated kidney care (IKC): As of June 30, 2026, we had approximately 64,900 patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements representing approximately $5.8 billion in annualized medical spend. We also had an additional 5,700 patients in other integrated care arrangements; we do not include the medical spend for these patients in this annualized medical spend estimate. For an additional description of these metrics, see footnote 5 in the "Supplemental Financial Data" table below.

Outlook:

The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those described below, and actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking measures. We do not provide guidance for operating income or diluted net income per share attributable to DaVita Inc. or operating cash flow on a basis consistent with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) nor a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These current non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, including foreign currency fluctuations, which may be significant. The guidance for our effective income tax rate on adjusted income attributable to DaVita Inc. also excludes the amount of third-party owners' income and related taxes attributable to non-tax paying entities.



Current 2026 guidance

Low

High

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Adjusted operating income $2,150

$2,250 Adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to DaVita Inc. $14.10

$15.20 Free cash flow $1,000

$1,250

The following table outlines normalized treatment days by quarter for 2025 and 2026. Normalized treatment days are adjusted for the mix of days of the week for each quarter and serve as a means to more readily compare calendar effects on each quarter's treatment volume.



Normalized Treatment Days

2026

2025 Q1 76.5

76.9 Q2 78.0

78.0 Q3 79.2

78.8 Q4 78.8

79.5 Total 312.4

313.2



Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

We will be holding a conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on August 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 918-6630 from the U.S. or (517) 308-9042 from outside the U.S., and provide the operator the password "Earnings." This call is being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita Investor Relations website investors.davita.com . A replay of the conference call will also be available at investors.davita.com .

Forward looking statements

DaVita Inc. and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including statements in this release, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. All statements in this release, during the related presentation or other meetings, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements could include, among other things, statements about our balance sheet and liquidity, our expenses, revenues, billings and collections, patient census, the impact of the cybersecurity incident experienced by the Company in 2025 (cyber incident), the impact of federal government policy changes or shutdowns on our business, including with respect to federal funding and reimbursement rates of Medicare, Medicare Advantage (MA), Medicaid and other government programs, availability or cost of supplies, including without limitation the impact of evolving trade policies and tariffs and any reduction in clinical and other supplies due to any disruptions experienced by third party vendors, including with respect to our ability to provide home dialysis services, treatment volumes, mix expectation, such as the percentage or number of patients under commercial insurance, including potential impacts to such mix as a result of U.S. administration policies, current macroeconomic, marketplace and labor market conditions, and overall impact on our patients and teammates, as well as other statements regarding our outlook, future operations, financial condition and prospects, capital allocation plans, expenses, cost saving initiatives, other strategic initiatives, use of contract labor, government and commercial payment rates, expectations related to value-based care (VBC), integrated kidney care (IKC), MA plan enrollment and our international operations, expectations regarding increased competition and marketplace changes, including those related to new or potential entrants in the dialysis and pre-dialysis marketplace and the potential impact of innovative technologies, drugs, or other treatments on the dialysis industry, and expectations regarding our share repurchase program. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "could," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on DaVita's current expectations and are based solely on information available as of the date of this release. DaVita undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Actual future events and results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things:

external conditions, including those related to general economic, political and global health conditions, including without limitation, the impact of global events and political or governmental volatility, including in the Middle East; the impact of the domestic political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace, our patients and on our business; the impact of infectious diseases or other adverse conditions on our financial condition, the chronic kidney disease population and our patient population; supply chain challenges and disruptions, including without limitation, with respect to certain key services, critical clinical supplies and equipment we obtain from third parties, and including any impacts on our supply chain and cost of supplies as a result of global events, natural disasters or evolving trade policies, including tariffs; the impact on our patients and industry of continued increased competition from dialysis providers and others, including new or potential entrants in the dialysis and pre-dialysis marketplace; the impact of new or innovative technologies, drugs, or other treatments, including our ability to successfully implement new technologies, treatments or therapies in our business such as those related to middle molecule toxin clearance; elevated teammate turnover or labor costs; and our ability to respond to challenging U.S. and global economic and marketplace conditions, including, among other things, our ability to successfully identify cost saving opportunities;





the concentration of profits generated by higher-paying commercial payor plans for which there is continued downward pressure on average realized payment rates; our ability to negotiate and maintain contracts with these payors on competitive terms or at all; a reduction in the number or percentage of our patients under commercial plans, including, without limitation, as a result of healthcare, immigration or other policies implemented by the U.S. administration, continuing legislative efforts to restrict or prohibit the use and/or availability of charitable premium assistance, as a result of payors implementing restrictive plan designs or resulting from negotiations with large commercial payors that we have in the past, and currently are, conducting on a concurrent basis;





risks arising from laws, regulations or requirements applicable to us or changes thereto, including, without limitation, OBBBA and those related to trade policy, healthcare, privacy, antitrust matters, and acquisition, merger, joint venture or similar transactions and/or labor matters, and potential impacts of changes in interpretation or enforcement thereof or related litigation impacting, among other things, coverage or reimbursement rates for our services or the number of patients enrolled in or that select higher-paying commercial plans, and the risk that we make incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any such developments;





our ability to successfully implement our strategies with respect to IKC and VBC initiatives that may be impacted by, among other things, changes to the Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting model and home based dialysis in the desired time frame and in a complex, dynamic and highly regulated environment;





a reduction in government payment rates under the Medicare End Stage Renal Disease program, state Medicaid or other government-based programs and the impact of the MA benchmark structure and adjustment methodologies;





our reliance on significant suppliers, service providers and other third party vendors to provide key support to our business operations and enable our provision of services to patients, including, among others, suppliers of certain pharmaceuticals, administrative or other services or critical clinical products; and risks resulting from a closure, reduction, disruption or transition in the services or products provided to us by such suppliers, service providers and third party vendors, which may, among other things, increase our costs or expenses;





our ability to successfully maintain, operate or upgrade our information systems or those of third-party service providers upon which we rely and our ability to successfully adopt or adapt to new technologies, treatments or therapies, including technologies that utilize artificial intelligence;





legal and compliance risks, such as compliance with complex, and at times, evolving government regulations and requirements, and with additional laws that may apply to our operations as we expand geographically or enter into new lines of business;





noncompliance by us or our business associates with any privacy or security laws or any security breach by us or a third party, such as the cyber incident, including, among other things, any such non-compliance or breach involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;





our ability to attract, retain and motivate teammates, including key leadership personnel, our ability to manage potential disruptions to our business and operations, including potential work stoppages, and our ability to manage operating cost increases or productivity decreases that may be related to political unrest, legislative or other changes, union organizing activities, or volatility and uncertainty in the current challenging and highly competitive labor market that has experienced an ongoing nationwide shortage of skilled clinical personnel, among other things;





changes in practice patterns, pricing, or reimbursement and payment policies or processes related to pharmaceuticals, medical equipment or supplies, including with respect to oral phosphate binders, among other things;





our ability to develop and maintain relationships with physicians and hospitals, changing affiliation models for physicians, and the emergence of new models of care or other initiatives that, among other things, may erode our patient base and impact reimbursement rates;





our ability to complete and successfully integrate and operate acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or other strategic transactions on terms favorable to us or at all; and our ability to continue to successfully expand our operations and services in markets outside the United States, or to businesses or products outside of dialysis services;





the variability of our cash flows, including, without limitation, any extended billing or collections cycles that may be due to, among other things, defects or operational issues in our billing systems such as those experienced during the cyber incident, or defects or operational issues in the billing systems or services of third parties on which we rely; the risk that we may not be able to generate or access sufficient cash in the future to service our indebtedness or to fund our other liquidity needs;





the effects on us or others of natural or other disasters, public health crises or severe adverse weather events such as hurricanes, earthquakes, fires or flooding;





factors that may impact our ability to repurchase stock under our share repurchase program and the timing of any such stock repurchases, as well as any use by us of a considerable amount of available funds to repurchase stock;





our goals and disclosures related to sustainability matters, including, among other things, evolving regulatory requirements affecting environmental, social and governance standards, measurements and reporting requirements; and





the other risk factors, trends and uncertainties set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file or furnish with the SEC from time to time.

The financial information presented in this release is unaudited and is subject to change as a result of subsequent events or adjustments, if any, arising prior to the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Dialysis patient service revenues $ 3,366,377

$ 3,206,871

$ 6,639,174

$ 6,309,864 Other revenues 187,707

172,655

330,458

293,191 Total revenues 3,554,084

3,379,526

6,969,632

6,603,055 Operating expenses:













Patient care costs 2,392,001

2,261,540

4,734,258

4,501,200 General and administrative 423,458

412,805

845,372

786,895 Depreciation and amortization 167,808

174,704

345,637

351,155 Equity investment income, net (8,184)

(7,364)

(16,528)

(12,973) Total operating expenses 2,975,083

2,841,685

5,908,739

5,626,277 Operating income 579,001

537,841

1,060,893

976,778 Debt expense (150,256)

(146,062)

(295,387)

(281,117) Debt extinguishment and modification costs (2,035)

—

(2,035)

— Other income (loss), net 8,300

(22,851)

12,773

(40,400) Income before income taxes 435,010

368,928

776,244

655,261 Income tax expense 91,787

93,708

157,986

147,825 Net income 343,223

275,220

618,258

507,436 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (77,826)

(75,883)

(155,331)

(145,182) Net income attributable to DaVita Inc $ 265,397

$ 199,337

$ 462,927

$ 362,254 Earnings per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:













Basic net income $ 4.10

$ 2.62

$ 7.01

$ 4.67 Diluted net income $ 4.02

$ 2.58

$ 6.86

$ 4.57 Weighted average shares for earnings per share:













Basic shares 64,781

75,943

66,078

77,646 Diluted shares 66,092

77,362

67,476

79,309

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 343,223

$ 275,220

$ 618,258

$ 507,436 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:













Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate cap agreements:













Unrealized gains (losses) 2,799

(6,405)

7,953

(14,940) Reclassifications of net realized losses into net income 2,877

1,534

5,754

3,041 Unrealized gains on foreign currency translation 22,732

94,001

50,525

184,857 Other comprehensive income 28,408

89,130

64,232

172,958 Total comprehensive income 371,631

364,350

682,490

680,394 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (77,826)

(75,883)

(155,331)

(145,182) Comprehensive income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 293,805

$ 288,467

$ 527,159

$ 535,212

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 668,963

$ 676,438 Restricted cash and equivalents 82,895

81,309 Short-term investments 19,914

24,303 Accounts receivable 2,467,056

2,414,690 Inventories 151,535

160,627 Contract assets and other receivables 565,566

494,414 Prepaid and other current assets 149,113

156,285 Income tax receivable 84,597

49,937 Total current assets 4,189,639

4,058,003 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,867,296 and $6,602,134, respectively 2,749,308

2,812,966 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,430,055

2,397,179 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $38,030 and $37,751, respectively 228,817

222,125 Equity method and other investments 183,801

157,249 Long-term investments 38,365

40,966 Other long-term assets 298,538

246,520 Goodwill 7,590,966

7,545,095

$ 17,709,489

$ 17,480,103 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 715,872

$ 696,148 Other liabilities 826,995

893,024 Accrued compensation and benefits 694,766

793,478 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 439,488

425,484 Current portion of long-term debt 117,177

109,201 Income tax payable 24,621

24,359 Due to related party 36,513

199,940 Total current liabilities 2,855,432

3,141,634 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,185,973

2,175,658 Long-term debt 10,663,836

10,163,988 Other long-term liabilities 99,091

83,516 Deferred income taxes 825,719

756,869 Total liabilities 16,630,051

16,321,665 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions 1,561,416

1,532,166 Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; none issued) —

— Common stock ($0.001 par value, 450,000 shares authorized; 69,198 shares issued and 63,955 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026, and 68,549 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025) 69

69 Additional paid-in capital —

— Accumulated earnings (deficit) 81,233

(328,428) Treasury stock (5,243 and zero shares, respectively) (787,847)

(199,940) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,551)

(122,783) Total DaVita Inc. shareholders' equity deficit (765,096)

(651,082) Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions 283,118

277,354 Total equity deficit (481,978)

(373,728)

$ 17,709,489

$ 17,480,103

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



(dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 618,258

$ 507,436 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 345,637

351,155 Stock-based compensation expense 54,189

62,567 Deferred income taxes 53,431

(9,838) Equity investment loss, net 2,437

47,730 Other non-cash losses, net 16,721

6,948 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (24,197)

(288,447) Inventories 11,315

(9,592) Other current assets (58,339)

(70,945) Other long-term assets (22,803)

2,981 Accounts payable 7,639

35,612 Accrued compensation and benefits (108,322)

(125,365) Other current liabilities (55,837)

(3,586) Income taxes (32,530)

9,462 Other long-term liabilities 3,301

(11,873) Net cash provided by operating activities 810,900

504,245 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (271,836)

(264,349) Acquisitions (38,540)

(10,596) Proceeds from asset and business sales 4,392

22,400 Purchase of debt investments held-to-maturity (298)

(27,475) Purchase of other debt and equity investments (12,867)

(3,002) Proceeds from debt investments held-to-maturity 942

48,014 Proceeds from sale of other debt and equity investments 4,382

6,379 Purchase of equity method investments (19,625)

(2,144) Distributions from equity method investments 109

1,470 Net cash used in investing activities (333,341)

(229,303) Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings 2,768,259

4,189,716 Payments on long-term debt (2,264,356)

(3,373,300) Deferred and debt related financing costs (4,645)

(25,133) Purchase of treasury stock from related party (382,805)

(200,261) Other purchases of treasury stock (377,852)

(793,834) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (149,892)

(151,087) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 5,909

8,913 Payment of tax withholdings on net share settlements of equity awards (63,814)

(30,477) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 4,239

2,578 Proceeds from sales of additional noncontrolling interests —

169 Purchases of noncontrolling interests (18,571)

(5,378) Net cash used in financing activities (483,528)

(378,094) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 80

20,286 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,889)

(82,866) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 757,747

879,825 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 751,858

$ 796,959

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per treatment and patient data)





Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

1. Consolidated business metrics:









Operating margin 16.3 %

14.1 %

15.2 % General and administrative expenses as a percent of consolidated revenues(2) 11.9 %

12.4 %

12.1 % Effective income tax rate on income 21.1 %

19.4 %

20.4 % Effective income tax rate on income attributable to DaVita Inc.(1) 25.6 %

25.1 %

25.4 %











2. Summary of financial results:









Revenues:









U.S. dialysis patient services and other $ 3,012

$ 2,942

$ 5,954 Other—Ancillary services









Integrated kidney care 162

116

278 Other U.S. ancillary 9

10

19 International dialysis patient service and other 386

372

758

557

498

1,054 Eliminations (14)

(24)

(38) Total consolidated revenues $ 3,554

$ 3,416

$ 6,970 Operating income (loss):









U.S. dialysis $ 538

$ 506

$ 1,044 Other—Ancillary services









Integrated kidney care 40

(19)

21 Other U.S. ancillary (8)

(6)

(13) International 25

30

55

57

6

63 Corporate administrative support expenses (16)

(30)

(46) Total consolidated operating income $ 579

$ 482

$ 1,061

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per treatment and patient data)





Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

3. Summary of reportable segment financial results and metrics:









U.S. dialysis









Financial results









Revenue:









Dialysis patient service revenues $ 3,005

$ 2,935

$ 5,941 Other revenues 7

6

13 Total operating revenues 3,012

2,942

5,954 Operating expenses:









Patient care costs 2,005

1,969

3,974 General and administrative 331

320

651 Depreciation and amortization 146

155

302 Equity investment income (8)

(8)

(16) Total operating expenses 2,474

2,436

4,910 Segment operating income $ 538

$ 506

$ 1,044 Metrics









Volume:









Treatments 7,226,600

7,029,525

14,256,125 Number of treatment days 78.0

76.7

154.7 Average treatments per day 92,649

91,650

92,153 Per day year-over-year change 0.6 %

(0.2) %

0.2 % Number of normalized treatment days(3) 78.0

76.5

154.5 Average treatments per normalized day 92,649

91,889

92,273 Per normalized day year-over-year change 0.6 %

0.4 %

0.5 % Normalized year-over-year non-acquired treatment growth(4) 0.3 %

0.1 %



Operating net revenues:









Average patient service revenue per treatment $ 415.87

$ 417.59

$ 416.71 Expenses:









Patient care costs per treatment $ 277.40

$ 280.11

$ 278.74 General and administrative expenses per treatment $ 45.79

$ 45.49

$ 45.64 Depreciation and amortization expense per treatment $ 20.26

$ 22.07

$ 21.16 Accounts receivable:









Receivables $ 1,719

$ 1,695



DSO 52

52















4. IKC metrics:









Patients per integrated care arrangement type:









Risk-based(5) 64,900

62,600



Other(5) 5,700

6,300



Annualized aggregate risk based spend(5) $ 5,800

$ 5,400





DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per treatment and patient data)





Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

5. Cash flow:









Operating cash flow $ 490

$ 321

$ 811 Operating cash flow, last twelve months $ 2,193

$ 2,027



Free cash flow(1) $ 256

$ 140

$ 396 Free cash flow, last twelve months(1) $ 1,308

$ 1,209



Capital expenditures:









Maintenance $ 123

$ 74

$ 197 Development $ 47

$ 28

$ 75 Acquisition expenditures $ 5

$ 34

$ 39 Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties $ —

$ 2

$ 2











6. Debt and capital structure:









Total debt(6) $ 10,848

$ 10,694



Net debt, net of cash and cash equivalents(6) $ 10,179

$ 10,050



Leverage ratio(7) 3.37x

3.34x



Weighted average effective interest rate:









At end of the quarter 5.43 %

5.44 %



On the senior secured credit facilities at end of the quarter 5.76 %

5.79 %



Amount spent on share repurchases $ 348

$ 403

$ 751 Number of shares repurchased 2,238

3,005

5,243

Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

________________ (1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, and for a definition of adjusted amounts, see attached reconciliation schedules. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by consolidated revenues. (2) General and administrative expenses include certain corporate support, long-term incentive compensation and advocacy costs. (3) Normalized treatment days reflect treatment days adjusted to normalize for the mix of days of the week in a given quarter. (4) Normalized non-acquired treatment growth reflects year-over-year growth in treatment volume, adjusted to exclude acquisitions and other similar transactions, and further adjusted to normalize for the number and mix of treatment days in a given quarter versus the prior year quarter. (5) Integrated care metrics: The aggregate amount of medical spend associated with risk-based integrated care arrangements that we disclose includes both medical costs included in our reported expenses for certain risk-based arrangements (such as our SNPs), as well as the aggregate estimated benchmark amount above or below which we will incur profit or loss from value-based care (VBC) arrangements under which third-party medical costs are not included in our reported results. A number of our VBC contracts are subject to complex or novel patient attribution mechanics and benchmark adjustments, some of which are based on information not reported to us until periods after we report our quarterly results. As a result, our estimates of our patients under, and the dollar amount of, our value-based contracts remain subject to estimation uncertainty. (6) The debt amounts presented as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 exclude approximately $66.5 and $68.1, respectively, of debt discount, premium and other deferred financing costs related to our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes in effect or outstanding at that time. (7) This is a non-GAAP measure. See "Calculation of Leverage Ratio" in non-GAAP reconciliations.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Calculation of the Leverage Ratio

Under our amended senior secured credit facilities (the Amended Credit Agreement) dated June 8, 2026 and our prior senior secured credit facilities, the leverage ratio is defined as (a) all funded debt, minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) divided by (b) "Consolidated EBITDA." The leverage ratio determines the interest rate margin payable by the Company for its Term Loan A-2 and revolving line of credit under the Amended Credit Agreement by establishing the margin over the base interest rate (SOFR plus credit spread adjustment) that is applicable. The calculation below is based on the last 12 months of "Consolidated EBITDA" and "Consolidated net debt" at the end of each reported period, each as defined in the credit agreement that was in effect at the end of each such period (the Applicable Credit Agreement). The calculation of "Consolidated EBITDA" below sets forth, among other things, certain pro forma adjustments described in the Applicable Credit Agreement, including, pro forma adjustments for acquisitions or divestitures that occurred during the period and certain projected net cost savings, expense reductions and cost synergies. These pro forma adjustments are determined according to specified criteria set forth in the Applicable Credit Agreement, and as a result, the total adjustments calculated may not be comparable to the Company's estimates for other purposes, including as operating performance measures. The Company's management believes the presentation of "Consolidated EBITDA" is useful to investors to enhance their understanding of the Company's leverage ratio under the Applicable Credit Agreement and should not be evaluated for any other purpose. The leverage ratio calculated by the Company is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for the ratio of total debt to operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's calculation of its leverage ratio might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures of other companies.



Twelve months ended

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026 Net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 822

$ 756 Income taxes 303

305 Interest expense 540

535 Depreciation and amortization 710

717 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 342

340 Stock-settled stock-based compensation 127

136 Debt extinguishment and modification costs 16

14 Expected cost savings and expense reductions 7

10 Other 149

194 Consolidated EBITDA $ 3,018

$ 3,008









June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026 Total debt, excluding debt discount and other deferred financing costs(1) $ 10,848

$ 10,694 Less: Cash and cash equivalents including short-term investments(2) (685)

(664) Consolidated net debt $ 10,162

$ 10,031 Last twelve months Consolidated EBITDA $ 3,018

$ 3,008 Leverage ratio 3.37x

3.34x Maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Agreement 5.00x

5.00x

Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

________________ (1) The debt amounts presented as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 exclude approximately $66.5 and $68.1, respectively, of debt discount, premium and other deferred financing costs related to our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes in effect or outstanding at that time. (2) This excludes amounts not readily convertible to cash related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plans for all periods presented.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release, the term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP measures as follows, each as reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations in the notes to this press release: (i) for income and expense measures, the term "adjusted" refers to operating performance measures that exclude certain items such as, but not limited to, cybersecurity costs, impairment charges, gains or losses on ownership changes, restructuring charges, accruals for legal matters, and debt extinguishment and modification costs; and (ii) the term "effective income tax rate on adjusted income attributable to DaVita Inc." represents the Company's effective tax rate excluding applicable non-GAAP items and the tax associated with them as well as noncontrolling owners' income, which primarily relates to non-tax paying entities.

These non-GAAP or "adjusted" measures are presented because management believes these measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered alternatives to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP.

Specifically, management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to DaVita Inc. and adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to DaVita Inc. to compare and evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe these non-GAAP measures also are useful to investors and analysts in evaluating our performance over time and relative to competitors, as well as in analyzing the underlying trends in our business. Furthermore, we believe these presentations enhance a user's understanding of our normal consolidated results by excluding certain items which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results of operations. As a result, adjusting for these amounts allows for comparison to our normalized prior period results.

The effective income tax rate on adjusted income attributable to DaVita Inc. excludes noncontrolling owners' income and certain non-deductible and other charges which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results. Accordingly, we believe these adjusted effective income tax rates are useful to management, investors and analysts in evaluating our performance and establishing expectations for income taxes incurred on our ordinary results attributable to DaVita Inc.

Finally, free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less distributions to noncontrolling interests, development capital expenditures, and maintenance capital expenditures; plus contributions from noncontrolling interests and proceeds from the sale of self-developed properties. Management uses this measure to assess our ability to fund acquisitions and meet our debt service obligations and we believe this measure is equally useful to investors and analysts as an adjunct to cash flows from operating activities and other measures under GAAP.

It is important to bear in mind that these non-GAAP "adjusted" measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, nor as substitutes for, their most comparable GAAP measures.

The following reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most comparable GAAP measures.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:





Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share

Dollars

Per share Consolidated:





























Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 265

$ 4.02

$ 198

$ 2.87

$ 463

$ 6.86

$ 362

$ 4.57 Cybersecurity incident-related charges(1) —

—

—

—

—

—

13

0.17 Income tax impact related to prior legal matter(2) —

—

—

—

—

—

19

0.24 Related income tax —

—

—

—

—

—

(3)

(0.04) Adjusted net income attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 265

$ 4.02

$ 198

$ 2.87

$ 463

$ 6.86

$ 391

$ 4.93

Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

Adjusted operating income:



There were no non-GAAP adjustments during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 or the three months ended March 31, 2026.





Six months ended June 30, 2025

U.S.

dialysis

Ancillary services

Corporate

administration

Consolidated



U.S. IKC

U.S. Other

International

Total



Operating income (loss) $ 999

$ (3)

$ (10)

$ 67

$ 54

$ (76)

$ 977 Cybersecurity incident-related charges(1) 13

—

—

—

—

—

13 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,012

$ (3)

$ (10)

$ 67

$ 54

$ (76)

$ 990

Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers

Effective income tax rates:





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, 2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Effective income tax rates on income attributable to DaVita Inc.:









Income before income taxes $ 435

$ 341

$ 776 Noncontrolling owners' income primarily attributable to non-tax paying entities (78)

(78)

(156) Income before income taxes attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 357

$ 264

$ 620 Income tax expense $ 92

$ 66

$ 158 Income tax attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

—

(1) Income tax expense attributable to DaVita Inc. $ 91

$ 66

$ 157 Effective income tax rate on income attributable to DaVita Inc. 25.6 %

25.1 %

25.4 %

Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Free cash flow:





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, 2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 490

$ 321

$ 324

$ 811 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:













Distributions to noncontrolling interests (64)

(85)

(58)

(150) Contributions from noncontrolling interests —

4

—

4 Maintenance capital expenditures(3) (123)

(74)

(90)

(197) Development capital expenditures(4) (47)

(28)

(32)

(75) Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties —

2

12

2 Free cash flow $ 256

$ 140

$ 157

$ 396

Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.



Twelve months ended

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,193

$ 2,027

$ 1,862 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:









Distributions to noncontrolling interests (323)

(317)

(381) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 9

9

9 Maintenance capital expenditures(3) (424)

(391)

(407) Development capital expenditures(4) (159)

(144)

(167) Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties 12

24

30 Free cash flow $ 1,308

$ 1,209

$ 947

Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

________________ (1) Represents charges recognized to work to remediate a cybersecurity incident and restore systems following the occurrence of the incident in the second quarter of 2025. We have excluded these charges from our non-GAAP metrics as we do not believe they are indicative of our ordinary results of operations. (2) Represents the write-down of a tax receivable related to a 2014 tax refund claim. The claim related to estimated tax expense associated with a legal matter previously presented as a non-GAAP adjustment. We have excluded this charge from our non-GAAP metrics because, among other things, we do not believe it is indicative of our ordinary results of operations because the charge is significant and may obscure analysis of underlying trends and financial performance of our current business. (3) Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures to maintain the productive capacity of the business and include those made for investments in information technology, dialysis center renovations, capital asset replacements, and any other capital expenditures that are not development or acquisition expenditures. (4) Development capital expenditures principally represent capital expenditures (other than acquisition expenditures) made to expand the productive capacity of the business and include those for new U.S. and international dialysis center developments, dialysis center expansions and relocations, and new or expanded contracted hospital operations.

Contact: Investor Relations

DaVita Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE DaVita