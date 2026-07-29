Daydream Launches AI-Powered Search and Discovery Solution for Fashion Brands and Retailers

Powered by Daydream expands the company from a consumer shopping destination into a broader technology platform for fashion commerce

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daydream, the AI-powered fashion search and discovery platform, today announced Powered by Daydream, a new program that enables fashion brands and retailers to bring the company's natural-language search and visual discovery technology directly to their own websites.

STAUD, Alice + Olivia, Couper, Cult Mia, and Hampden Clothing are currently live in the initial pilot. More than 25 additional brands and retailers have signed on to join the program, including Anine Bing, Mansur Gavriel, ba&sh, Sandro, Maje, MESHKI, and Ramy Brook.

Image Credit: Daydream

"Search has never been a strong suit on most fashion sites. It has traditionally been keyword-based and tied to each site's taxonomy, which often doesn't reflect the language customers actually use," said Julie Bornstein, Founder and CEO of Daydream. "Since ChatGPT launched, consumers' expectations for a better search experience have only grown. We see this on Daydream every day, where shoppers describe their needs in highly specific and personal ways. Powered by Daydream allows brands to bring that same experience to their own websites, offering customers a more intuitive way to discover products and ultimately helping drive conversion."

Powered by Daydream is designed to integrate easily with a retailer's existing website, product catalog and site infrastructure. It allows shoppers to describe what they are looking for using the natural, specific language they might use with a stylist or an in-store associate. The technology interprets that intent and returns relevant results from the brand or retailer's own assortment.

The program builds on Daydream's existing brand partnerships by bringing the company's AI-powered discovery capabilities directly into partners' digital storefronts, without requiring them to build the technology themselves.

"One of the most valuable aspects of working with Daydream has been seeing how people use AI throughout the discovery journey," said Alicia Carbone, Chief Commercial Officer of STAUD. "Understanding how preferences evolve through conversation gives us context that simply isn't available through a traditional search."

Unlike general AI search tools, Daydream was built specifically for fashion and trained to understand the language shoppers use to describe style, including distinctions related to cut, drape, silhouette, occasion, aesthetic and price point. This allows the technology to move beyond traditional keyword search and interpret more nuanced fashion intent.

Powered by Daydream gives brands and retailers access to that technology while allowing them to retain their customers, data relationships and site experiences. The program reflects Daydream's broader vision of improving fashion discovery wherever a customer chooses to shop, rather than confining its technology to a single destination.

"When we set out to build Daydream, our brand and retail partners told us they also wanted AI-powered conversational search on their own websites," said Lisa Yamner, Co-Founder and Chief Brands Officer. "Powered by Daydream is a natural next step in our goal of improving fashion discovery across the broader ecosystem. Brands already have a lot on their plates so we've made the integration as simple as possible. We handle the technical work for them – just as we did when they joined Daydream's platform – and now they can bring the same technology directly to their own customers."

The launch follows a year of growth for Daydream, which recently exited beta and has surpassed 1.5 million shoppers. Daydream's catalog now spans 325 retailers, more than 10,000 brands and 3 million products.

ABOUT DAYDREAM

Daydream is the first AI-powered search and discovery platform built exclusively for fashion. Designed to redefine how people search and discover fashion, Daydream offers a personalized, conversational experience powered by advanced AI and natural language understanding. Shoppers can engage naturally through text or images to find exactly what they're looking for from the largest branded fashion catalog of its kind, featuring over 10,000 brands across every style, category and price point. Led by e-commerce veteran, CEO and founder Julie Bornstein, Daydream raised $50 million in seed funding from top-tier investors, including Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, Google Ventures and True Ventures. The company is led by a team with experience at Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Pinterest, Nordstrom, Stitch Fix and Farfetch, and is committed to using technology to transform the future of online shopping for fashion.

SOURCE Daydream