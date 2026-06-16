Daymond John and the RedPocket Mobiles Drop "Color Rush" Jersey -- and Two Fans Get to Pitch the People's Shark

Giveaway opens June 16 in Ogden; grand-prize winners receive a signed jersey, a free year of wireless, and a one-on-one pitch session with Daymond John

OGDEN, Utah, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedPocket Mobile today announced the release of the RedPocket Mobiles' new "Color Rush" red jerseys, designed in collaboration with Shark Tank entrepreneur and spokesperson Daymond John, alongside a fan giveaway that puts two winners in the room with the People's Shark.

RedPocket sponsors the RedPocket Mobiles, which are RedPocket Mobile's barnstorming Pioneer Baseball League team, a club with no home stadium that plays its entire season on the road. The team is powered by RedPocket Mobile, the independently owned wireless company that lets customers choose coverage across all three major U.S. 5G networks, so the Mobiles stay connected no matter where their team bus takes them.

The giveaway, which opens June 16, awards two grand-prize winners each: a Mobiles Color Rush jersey signed by Daymond John, an official team hat, a full year of RedPocket Mobile service on the network of their choice, a team merch bundle, and a 30-minute pitch session with Daymond himself. On the call, Daymond will hear their business idea, push on it, and coach them on how to make it better.

"Getting to have a hand in designing the RedPocket Mobiles' jerseys was something I couldn't pass up with RedPocket. Every business starts with someone willing to take a chance and that's why I'm looking for the fans who have a real idea to pitch to a Shark. I can't wait to hear what these entrepreneurs bring to the table," said Daymond John.

The giveaway runs through late June. Full entry details are available on the RedPocket Mobiles, RedPocket Mobile, and Daymond John Instagram channels.

About RedPocket Mobile RedPocket Mobile is an independently owned wireless company founded in 2006. RedPocket gives customers the choice of coverage across all three major U.S. 5G networks, with locked-in rates and no price increases. [Confirm/trim boilerplate to current approved standard to your comfortability, [email protected].

Entry via Instagram post on @redpocketmobile, @redpocketmobiles and @TheSharkDaymond

Media contact: [Alex Salas / [email protected] / 5626-644-3864]

SOURCE RedPocket Mobile