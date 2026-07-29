DAZN TO BE THE EXCLUSIVE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING HOME OF THE YES NETWORK AND MSG NETWORKS

Subscribers Can Watch Live Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres Games, and More on DAZN

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSG Networks and YES Network have entered into a landmark partnership that will make DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of MSG Networks and YES Network during the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons. Subscribers within the networks' respective regional coverage territories will have access to live Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres games, as well as 24/7 feeds of the MSG, MSG Sportsnet, and YES networks, and a wealth of on-demand content including highlights, behind-the-scenes programming and Emmy Award-winning original series.

Subscribers who receive MSG Networks or the YES Network as part of their pay TV subscription will continue to receive MSG and YES content, as applicable, via the DAZN platform at no additional cost.

Current users of The Gotham Sports App will continue to receive uninterrupted access to the content they love as YES and MSG prepare to migrate users to DAZN during the 2026-2027 NBA and NHL seasons. Exact timing and other details of the migration will be announced in the coming months.

The partnership is a significant move for DAZN, strengthening its role in the US market as the home of some of America's most beloved franchises in the largest sports market with dedicated and passionate fans. Over the years, DAZN has made a name for itself within the US sports landscape as the go-to platform for combat sports, airing 185+ fight nights a year with some of the sport's top talent and promoters, and world-class soccer leagues and competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League and FIFA+. Outside the US, DAZN also brings the most popular US sports to huge international audiences, including NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, the NBA and NCAA college football and basketball.

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group

"The New York sports landscape has a rich heritage of teams and DAZN is honored to partner with both the YES Network and MSG Networks to become their exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home, bringing the Yankees, Knicks, Rangers, Nets, Devils, Islanders, and Sabres to more fans than ever before. This is what DAZN does best - connecting fans to the sport they love and creating immersive digital experiences that go far beyond the game. It is a defining moment for us and underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the United States."

Jon Litner, President and CEO, YES Network

"Our new strategic partnership with DAZN reflects the YES Network's continued commitment to elevate the streaming experience for our direct-to-consumer subscribers and TV Everywhere users. DAZN offers a world-class technology platform and elite, live sports streaming expertise, and we look forward to working with them and MSG Networks to continue to serve Yankees and Nets fans, as well as fans of the teams carried by MSG, with the most compelling sports content in the country."

Kevin Marotta, SVP, Content and Marketing, MSG Networks

"DAZN is a premier streaming platform that operates all over the world and we couldn't be happier to offer our fans this opportunity to watch MSG Networks content on their state-of-the-art platform. Coming off of a historic Knicks Championship season, we are excited to take our streaming offering to the next level. Fans of the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Sabres deserve the best of the best and we're proud to offer the MSG and YES direct-to-consumer content through this partnership with DAZN."

About DAZN

DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, streams more than 140,000 live events annually and is available in over 200 markets worldwide. DAZN is the home of football, boxing and MMA, as well as the NFL Game Pass and NHL.TV internationally. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more.

Built on a highly scalable, cloud-based architecture, DAZN's platform is purpose-built for sport. From latency optimized streaming to adaptive delivery that optimizes quality across devices and connectivity, DAZN delivers the highest-quality viewing experience at global scale. The platform integrates advanced data, hyper-personalization, and AI-enabled features to enhance discovery, interactivity, and fan engagement. DAZN is an ecosystem of content, products, and features where fans can watch, play, buy and connect in real time.

DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. Fans can enjoy live and on-demand sports content anywhere and on any device – only on DAZN. The company partners with leading pay-TV operators, ISPs and Telcos worldwide to maximize sports exposure to a broad audience. DAZN is a global, privately owned company, founded in 2016, with more than 4,000 employees. For more information on DAZN, visit www.dazngroup.com.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks (MSG and MSG Sportsnet) and MSG+, a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming service, that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR)

About YES Network

The YES Network, America's pre-eminent regional sports network, owns the exclusive regional media rights to the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to live Yankees and Nets games and related pregame and postgame coverage, YES televises numerous Yankees- and Nets-themed original programs such as its Homegrown series, The Stadium, Yankees Magazine and Nets Magazine. The network also airs Yankees minor league games, original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and AC Milan soccer. YES has earned 161 Emmy Awards since its 2002 launch.

SOURCE DAZN