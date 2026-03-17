Dazuma Expands IP65 Protection Across Outdoor Lighting Collection as Demand for Waterproof Fixtures Grows

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As outdoor living spaces continue to gain popularity among homeowners, demand for reliable and weather-resistant lighting has increased significantly. In response to this trend, Dazuma has expanded IP65 protection across a broader range of its outdoor lighting collection, reinforcing the brand's long-standing focus on durability, safety, and consistent product quality.

Dazuma Outdoor IP65 Waterproof Lighting Collection

Dazuma has observed a clear rise in demand for waterproof outdoor lighting, reflected in increased customer inquiries about IP ratings, closer comparisons of technical specifications during the buying process, and growing interest in fixtures designed for long-term outdoor use. According to the company, buyers today are more likely to review technical specifications before making a purchase, with IP65 protection becoming one of the most frequently requested features for outdoor lighting.

IP65 is widely recognized as a high level of protection, meaning a fixture is fully protected against dust intrusion and resistant to water jets from multiple directions, making it suitable for everyday outdoor use. Because lighting installed on exterior walls, walkways, and garden areas must withstand rain, dust, and humidity, more homeowners now pay close attention to waterproof ratings, often using IP codes as a key reference when comparing outdoor fixtures.

"As outdoor living continues to grow in popularity, customers are paying closer attention to durability and waterproof performance when selecting outdoor lighting," said a spokesperson for Dazuma. "Expanding IP65 protection across more of our outdoor lighting collection helps ensure our products can perform reliably in real-world outdoor environments."

In response to evolving customer expectations, Dazuma has expanded IP65 protection across a wider range of its outdoor lighting products, including:

This approach helps maintain consistent protection standards across different product categories while ensuring dependable performance in a variety of outdoor environments.

To support this expansion, Dazuma has refined its sourcing strategy and strengthened coordination with supply partners to ensure more outdoor lighting designs meet consistent protection requirements. The company has introduced clearer waterproof performance guidelines for exterior fixtures, requiring suppliers to provide detailed technical specifications and IP test documentation based on recognized protection standards. Products intended for outdoor use are also reviewed more carefully during the selection process, with IP65 ratings becoming an important reference when evaluating durability and suitability for real-world environments.

At the same time, Dazuma has worked more closely with its supply partners to align product requirements across different categories. By maintaining regular communication on technical specifications, confirming protection levels during product development, and applying more unified evaluation criteria, the company aims to ensure that outdoor wall lights, pathway lights, garden fixtures, and other exterior lighting designs meet consistent IP65 expectations while maintaining the overall style and variety of the collection.

The company noted that this move reflects its long-term commitment to product quality rather than a short-term adjustment. Over the years, Dazuma has continued refining its outdoor lighting designs to improve resistance to weather, corrosion, and environmental wear. Expanding IP65 protection across a broader range of fixtures is seen as a natural step in maintaining consistent quality across the brand's growing outdoor lighting lineup.

Looking ahead, Dazuma plans to gradually make IP65 protection a standard feature across its outdoor lighting collection, ensuring that fixtures designed for exterior use meet reliable performance expectations by default. As customer requirements continue to evolve, the company also expects to explore higher protection ratings for products intended for more demanding outdoor environments.

About Dazuma

Founded in France in 2016, Dazuma is a lighting and home décor brand focused on providing modern, functional, and well-designed products for indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Supported by a global supply chain, the company offers a wide range of lighting solutions, including indoor and outdoor lighting, wall lights, ceiling lights, ceiling fans, and decorative lamps, serving both homeowners and business customers across the United States. Dazuma is committed to delivering reliable quality at competitive prices while also providing customized lighting solutions for large-scale projects and B2B customers.

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SOURCE Dazuma