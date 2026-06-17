DBR77 Debuts Industrial Reasoning at Automate 2026 with Launch of Consultify™, Powered by Vector™

New decision-grade AI platform helps manufacturers turn operational complexity into actionable business outcomes

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBR77, the industrial intelligence company redefining how manufacturers make decisions, announces the launch of Consultify™, powered by DBR77 Vector™, at Automate 2026, introducing a new category of AI purpose-built for industrial operations: Industrial Reasoning.

The announcement marks the next phase of DBR77's U.S. expansion under the leadership of Torian Richardson, CEO of DBR77 USA. Since entering the U.S. market, the company has focused on helping manufacturers bridge the widening gap between data abundance and decision-making capability.

ConsultifyAI Consultify Dashboard

Manufacturers have more data than ever before. Factory sensors, robotics systems, digital twins, software platforms and AI tools are generating unprecedented amounts of information, yet operational decisions remain slow, fragmented and difficult to execute at scale. This is manufacturing's next bottleneck.

"The next phase of manufacturing AI will not be won by chatbots or dashboards," says Richardson. "It will be won by systems that can reason through production constraints, financial trade-offs, workforce realities and automation options to produce decisions manufacturers can trust. As physical AI, digital twins and robotics platforms mature, the bottleneck shifts from machine capability to decision capability. Consultify, powered by DBR77 Vector, enables manufacturers to move from data and simulation to executable, financially defensible action."

Answering the question, 'Where should we automate next, and why?', Consultify transforms factory context into structured recommendations by identifying bottlenecks, prioritizing investments, evaluating implementation risks and producing sequenced action plans tied to measurable business outcomes.

Powered by DBR77 Vector, an Industrial Reasoning Engine (IRE), the platform was designed specifically for manufacturing environments where generic AI models struggle to account for physical constraints, production dependencies and financial trade-offs.

Consultify capabilities include:

Identifying operational bottlenecks and throughput constraints

Prioritizing automation opportunities

Assessing workforce and resource allocation

Sequencing implementation initiatives

Evaluating risk scenarios

Producing financially defensible ROI models

The platform incorporates established industrial methodologies, including Lean Manufacturing, Methods-Time Measurement (MTM) and ISO 22400-2 performance frameworks. It was trained using more than 1,400 authenticated industrial transformation cases and enhanced with Digital Twin simulations to model real-world manufacturing environments.

According to DBR77's whitepaper, Vector achieved 94% parity with senior human consultants in a controlled SITS benchmark while reducing analysis cycles from weeks to under two minutes. These findings are DBR77-reported benchmarks and have not yet undergone independent third-party validation.

"Manufacturers have a decision problem," Richardson added. "Every facility is trying to determine how to deploy automation, where to invest capital and how to balance workforce realities with increasing competitive pressures. We built Consultify to help organizations make those decisions faster, more confidently and with outcomes they can defend both operationally and financially."

Experience Consultify at Automate 2026

Visit DBR77 at Booth #4639 to see a live demonstration of Consultify, powered by Vector, and learn how Industrial Reasoning can help your organization identify automation opportunities, accelerate decision cycles and build financially defensible implementation roadmaps.

To schedule a meeting with the DBR77 team during Automate 2026, visit https://dbr77.com/.

About DBR77

DBR77 is an industrial intelligence company building the next generation of AI-powered decision systems for manufacturing. By combining industrial engineering expertise, Digital Twin technologies and human-centered AI, DBR77 helps manufacturers transform operational complexity into actionable, financially defensible decisions that accelerate digital transformation and unlock measurable business value. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, DBR77 USA is leading the company's expansion across North America to help manufacturers navigate the era of Physical AI.

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SOURCE DBR77