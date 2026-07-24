DC Climate Week 2026 Highlights the Growing Role of Distributed Energy Resources With Insights from Emily Sanford Fisher

Grid modernization discussions at DC Climate Week 2026 emphasized the expanding role of distributed energy resources. Energy strategist Emily Sanford Fisher shared insights on future grid planning.

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Practical solutions for meeting rising electricity demand, modernizing the electric grid, and supporting the rapid expansion of data centers were among the energy topics explored during DC Climate Week 2026. One panel, moderated by energy strategist Emily Sanford Fisher, examined how distributed energy resources (DERs) can complement traditional grid infrastructure while supporting reliability and affordability.

"Modernizing the electric grid requires thoughtful planning that allows us to use all existing resources as efficiently as possible," Sanford Fisher said. "If integrated effectively, distributed energy resources can play an important role in improving system flexibility, strengthening reliability, and helping meet growing electricity demand while making better use of existing infrastructure."

Throughout the week, discussions reflected a broader effort to identify practical solutions that balance reliability, affordability, and sustainability for all customers.

As utilities face higher electricity demand and a changing energy landscape, policymakers, regulators, technology companies, and infrastructure developers are evaluating how new technologies can be integrated alongside existing grid investments to bring about a cleaner, more affordable, more resilient grid.

One of the recurring themes was the importance of balancing near-term options and long-term investment. "While major investments in transmission, distribution infrastructure, and generation remain essential for meeting long-term growth in electricity demand," said Sanford Fisher, "distributed energy resources today can provide critical flexibility that supports local reliability, helps manage electricity demand and costs for customers, and makes more efficient use of existing grid assets.

"Of course, energy efficiency is also key," added Sanford Fisher, noting that "this was one key theme of our panel discussion."

According to Emily Sanford Fisher, the conversation surrounding DERs is evolving beyond individual technologies and how to compensate them and toward their role within the broader electric system.

"Distributed energy resources are most effective when they're considered as part of a long-term grid strategy and treated as a real grid asset that can be called upon to perform when needed," Sanford Fisher said. "These not-so-new technologies can complement existing infrastructure if we invest in the distribution grid so they can respond to real world needs and save customers, and the system as a whole, money."

With more than 240 events spanning climate policy, energy, infrastructure, finance, technology, and innovation, DC Climate Week highlighted the interconnected nature of today's energy challenges. Discussions throughout the week underscored that grid modernization extends beyond infrastructure investment alone, requiring coordinated planning across the public and private sectors to support the nation's evolving electricity needs.

About Emily Sanford Fisher

Emily Sanford Fisher is the Founder of Enodia Energy, where she advises utilities, regulators, industry groups, and nonprofits on electricity market design, regulatory policy, transmission expansion, and clean energy strategy. Fisher previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at the Smart Electric Power Alliance and as Executive Vice President, Clean Energy, and General Counsel at the Edison Electric Institute.

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