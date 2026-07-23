D.C. PASSES THE STRONGEST CONSUMER PROTECTIONS LAWS FOR CONCERT FANS IN THE NATION

The RESALE Act establishes a 10% resale price cap, bans speculative ticket sales, increases accountability for professional resellers, and delivers comprehensive consumer protections for live entertainment fans across the District

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I.M.P. joins the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the Fix the Tix Coalition in applauding the DC Council for unanimously giving final approval to The RESALE Act — landmark legislation that will establish one of the strongest and most comprehensive resale ticketing laws in the nation.

Local Independent Venues Celebrate The Passage of The RESALE Act L-R: Audrey Fix Schaefer (I.M.P), Antonio Nunes (Councilmember Allen's Office), Jordan Grobe (I.M.P.), Jake Diamond (Union Stage Presents), Catherine Ferrando (Black Cat), Willy Joy (U St. Music Hall Presents, Lisa White (U St. Music Hall Presents), In Front: Jean Homza (9:30 Club) Fix the Tix

Championed by Councilmember Charles Allen, the legislation protects fans, artists, independent venues, theaters, comedy clubs, and festivals from deceptive ticket resale practices while ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and fairness throughout the ticket-buying process.

For years, scalpers, professional ticket resellers, and online resale platforms have driven up prices, misled consumers, and profited from deceptive practices that make it harder for fans across the District to access live entertainment. The RESALE Act addresses these abuses with a comprehensive package of reforms that puts fans first while strengthening Washington, D.C.'s independent live entertainment ecosystem.

The RESALE Act includes the following consumer protections:

Establishes a 10% resale price cap to curb excessive markups and price gouging in the secondary ticket marketplace.

Bans speculative ticket sales, making it illegal to advertise or sell tickets that the reseller does not actually possess.

Requires full ticket price transparency, including clear itemization of ticket costs and mandatory fees throughout the purchase process.

Requires those advertising 50 or more tickets a year for resale to register with the District, increasing oversight and accountability in the secondary marketplace.

Prohibits surveillance pricing, preventing ticket sellers from using consumers' personal data to manipulate or personalize prices.

Strengthens enforcement and consumer protections, ensuring the District has the authority and resources necessary to hold bad actors accountable.

"Today, the DC Council stood with DC's most beloved and iconic music venues, with our storied theaters, and with every music and live theater fan who's tired of getting ripped off and priced out," said Councilmember Charles Allen, the author of the RESALE Act. "Ticket resellers have used technology and unrestrained profits to turn our live entertainment scene into the wild west – just last week it was revealed StubHub has been running a major ticket scalping operation while they've argued they're just a platform for fans to sell extra tickets. People are sick of big tech wringing more and more money out of them. DC is a leader here and I expect many other jurisdictions to step in once they see we can save our residents money and keep more dollars in our local economy instead of propping up big tech."

"Concerts should not become unaffordable because an artist got big," said Seth Hurwitz, owner of I.M.P., which includes the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Lincoln Theatre and The Atlantis in D.C. and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Md. "Free market is one thing, but unfortunately what happens is that the resellers now have methods to obtain all of the tickets and hold them hostage. That's not free market. That becomes their market exclusively.

"Everything else we've tried has just been whack-a-mole. This ends that.

"Methods have been developed for real people to sell to other real people, and will continue to do so."

"We've been fighting hard for legislation that will put an end to predatory scalpers from all over the country taking advantage of people in D.C.," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, Director of Communications for I.M.P. "This will stop opportunistic profiteers from making more than the artists, and it will enable more fans to see more shows, and then cross the street to enjoy a meal in the neighborhood restaurants, since they still have enough money in their pockets. The RESALE Act will keep millions of dollars in D.C."

"Washington, D.C. has raised the bar for ticketing reform nationwide by establishing the strongest consumer protection framework in the country that should be replicated in every state," said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of the National Independent Venue Association. "From the resale price cap to stronger safeguards against deceptive ticketing practices, the RESALE Act puts fans first and strengthens the District's independent stages. We commend Councilmember Allen, Councilmember Henderson, Councilmember Pinto, the entire DC Council, and the many local advocates whose time and leadership made this landmark achievement possible. We hope states across the country will look to Washington, D.C. as the blueprint for the next generation of resale ticketing reform."

"Black Cat has always been proud of our city and its music scene, and is excited to see DC become one of the first places in the nation where bands can set concert prices with confidence and fans will be free from price gouging," said Catherine Ferrando, VP and Co-Owner of Black Cat.

"Big concerts may get the headlines, but D.C.'s theatres have been getting hit hard by resellers preying on theatre goers, especially on blockbuster shows," said Paul R. Tetreault, Director of Ford's Theatre. "We're grateful to the DC Council for taking this seriously, and protecting our audiences."

I.M.P., NIVA, and the Fix the Tix Coalition thank Councilmember Charles Allen for his leadership in championing this legislation, Councilmember Christina Henderson and Councilmember Brooke Pinto for offering important amendments, and the members of the DC Council for their unanimous support. We also thank the many independent venues, nonprofit theaters, comedy clubs, promoters, festivals, artists, and fans who advocated for meaningful reform throughout the legislative process.

The coalition also recognizes the broad community of supporters behind the legislation, including 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Black Cat, Arena Stage, Ford's Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Studio Theatre, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Songbyrd, DC Improv, Lincoln Theatre, Blues Alley, Howard Theatre, Union Stage, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Atlantis, The Hamilton, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Washington Improv Theatre, Capital Turnaround, DC9, Comet Ping Pong, Pie Shop, The Pocket, Plaza Stage at Nationals Park, Monumental Sports, All Good Presents, U Street Music Hall Presents, and many others whose advocacy helped make this legislation possible.

Following final Council approval, The RESALE Act advances through the remaining steps of the District's legislative process before taking effect January 1, 2027.

ABOUT I.M.P.

Formed in 1980, I.M.P. is an independent, Bethesda, Md.-based concert promoter, event production company and venue owner and operator. I.M.P. owns Washington D.C.'s legendary 9:30 Club, named the Top Club by Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Pollstar, renowned as the premier place to see and hear cutting-edge live music of all varieties. I.M.P. also programs and operates Washington, D.C.'s historic Lincoln Theatre and Columbia, Md.'s renowned and award-winning amphitheater, Merriweather Post Pavilion. In October 2017 I.M.P. opened The Anthem, a state-of-the-art flexible capacity venue on Washington, D.C.'s Southwest Waterfront, to national acclaim with Foo Fighters inaugurating the stage. Foo Fighters then returned in May 2023 to inaugurate I.M.P.'s newest jewel, The Atlantis — a 450-capacity venue built both as an homage to the original 9:30 Club on 930 F St. NW and to the ethos it embodied, as the place "Where Music Begins." Over the last 44 years, I.M.P. has put on more than 20,000 events, hosting millions of music fans. I.M.P. is a founding member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). For more information and a complete schedule of upcoming events, visit https://impconcerts.com.

ABOUT NIVA

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is the national trade association representing thousands of independent live entertainment venues, festivals, promoters, and more. NIVA works to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of live entertainment. NIVA empowers members and their teams with member benefits, advocacy on the state, local, and federal levels, an annual industry-leading conference, and more.

NIVA led the Save Our Stages campaign, culminating in landmark legislation in 2020 that established the $16.25 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, the largest arts investment in U.S. history.

NIVA is committed to equity in its support of independent stages. It seeks to create and encourage opportunities for venues, promoters, and festivals owned, operated, and staffed by people of color, women, non-binary, LGBTQ+, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Contact:

Audrey Fix Schaefer, [email protected]

Contact: Audrey Fix Schaefer, [email protected]

SOURCE I.M.P.