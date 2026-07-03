DCI Releases New Video Celebrating America 250 and the Firm's Commitment to Helping Citizens and Businesses Engage in the Democratic Process

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DCI

Jul 03, 2026, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of America's 250th birthday, DCI today released a new video reflecting on the Nation's founding and DCI's three-decade record at the intersection of business, government, and public affairs — and on its conviction that American enterprise and an engaged citizenry remain the country's most powerful engines of progress.

"America's 250th anniversary is a moment to reflect on the enduring strength of American enterprise — and on the leadership that will shape what comes next," said Justin Peterson, Managing Partner of DCI Group. "Our mission has always been to help clients navigate complexity with confidence. This video reflects that work, and our optimism for America's next 250 years."

The video frames a belief rooted in America's founding: that free enterprise drives growth, innovation, and prosperity, and that citizens engaging in the democratic process can drive lasting change.

For 30 years, DCI has stood with individuals and companies facing high-stakes challenges and public crises. The firm's integrated model brings together strategic communications, government affairs, coalition building, research, and stakeholder engagement to help clients build support, manage risk, and deliver results.

Please see our video here.

SOURCE DCI

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