DDL Appoints Jennifer Riter as Vice President of Analytical Testing Services

Riter to lead DDL's GMP testing for Drug Delivery and Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DDL, a third-party testing laboratory, is pleased to welcome Jennifer Riter as Vice President of Analytical Testing to spearhead GMP testing and drug-device combination products consulting services. Riter will serve as DDL's expert consultant guiding clients through primary closure system strategies and filling / sealing process while also developing new GMP laboratory capabilities including but not limited to USP 1207 deterministic Container Closure Integrity.

Jennifer Riter has joined DDL as Vice President of Analytical Testing to spearhead GMP testing and drug-device combination products consulting services.

Riter brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in analytical services, technical operations, and business strategy within the pharmaceutical and drug delivery industries. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Analytical and Development Services at Kindeva Drug Delivery, where she led global analytical and development organizations and helped expand the company's analytical testing capabilities. Prior to Kindeva, she spent nearly three decades at West Pharmaceutical Services in a series of senior leadership roles spanning analytical services, business operations, sales, and strategic growth. Throughout her career, she has built high-performing teams, launched new service offerings, and driven operational excellence in support of pharmaceutical customers worldwide.

"Jennifer's extensive experience leading analytical testing programs and supporting pharmaceutical innovation makes her an outstanding addition to DDL," said John Koch, General Manager of DDL. "Her technical expertise, industry knowledge, and commitment to customer success will help us continue expanding our GMP testing capabilities and delivering exceptional service to our clients."

DDL offers GMP testing services in its 10,600-square-foot FDA-registered laboratory in Minnetonka, MN (near its Eden Prairie, Minnesota headquarters). The facility provides ICH stability studies, functional and mechanical performance testing, and simulated distribution testing for products such as auto-injectors, prefilled syringes, inhalers, and other drug-device combination products strengthening DDL's ability to deliver regulatory-compliant testing services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device customers.

For further information regarding DDL's GMP testing and consulting services, or to request a quote, please visit www.DDLtesting.com or contact us directly at 800-229-4235.

About DDL

DDL is a third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in medical device, combination products, materials and package testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Minnetonka, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the testing services offered by DDL.

SOURCE DDL, INC.