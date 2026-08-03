De¹ Unveils the First Financial World Model for On-Chain Capital Markets

New system unites live capital execution with continuous high-fidelity learning, creating the foundational infrastructure for an agentic AI-Web3 future

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- De¹ today announced the launch of the Financial World Model, the first-ever system designed to place live capital execution and continuous, high-fidelity learning inside a single closed loop. The infrastructure is built to serve both human traders and autonomous AI agents operating in on-chain markets.

De¹ positions the Financial World Model as a foundational breakthrough. Existing approaches leave a critical gap: agents and strategies are typically trained on simulations or historical data that fail to capture the adversarial and rapidly shifting conditions of live markets, causing many offline successes to break down when real capital is at risk. By operating directly within live execution flow, the model is trained on actual capital movements rather than reconstructed or synthetic data. Signals from hundreds of millions in daily trading volume are continuously labeled and fed back into the system, allowing both execution quality and market understanding to improve in real time.

The Financial World Model is designed as a general-purpose base that can be specialized for different market types, including high-frequency trading, perpetual futures, prediction markets, RWA assets, claims, and other verticals. Each specialized environment shares the same underlying market physics and live data feeds while remaining interoperable within the broader system.

The company frames the Financial World Model as the missing substrate that turns on-chain finance from a collection of execution tools into a living intelligence layer - enabling an agentic future of adaptive, self-improving markets. De¹ believes it will be an indispensable part of the Human–AI–Web3 future.

As part of accelerating this roadmap, De¹ has incorporated selected core infrastructure capabilities developed by OpenOcean. These capabilities are being integrated into De¹'s independently built execution stack to strengthen live liquidity access and further advance the Financial World Model.

About De¹

De¹ is the intelligent infrastructure platform at the intersection of DeFi and AI. It is building the Financial World Model - a next-generation system that faithfully recreates on-chain microstructures and delivers high-fidelity training and execution substrate for any finance-related intelligence. The platform serves developers, traders, institutions, and AI agents with intelligent execution powered by fine-tuned reinforcement learning, unified optimal liquidity, high-fidelity world model, privacy-preserving federated learning frameworks, and a continuously evolving data flywheel grounded in live capital flows.

Contact: hello@de1.ai

SOURCE De¹