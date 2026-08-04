DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG, Z) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by August 10, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG, Z) ("Zillow" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Zillow common stock during the period from February 11, 2025 through May 7, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Zillow securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Zillow operates a network of online rental and housing platforms serving renters, property managers, and multifamily housing operators. The Company generates revenue through rental advertising, lead generation, and other housing-related services.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants described Zillow's February 2025 transaction with Redfin as a strategic partnership that would broaden the Company's rental listings business. The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that the arrangement effectively transferred Redfin's multifamily rental advertising operations to Zillow and materially increased the Company's exposure to antitrust scrutiny.

The truth allegedly began to emerge on September 30, 2025, when the FTC sued Zillow and Redfin, alleging that the companies entered into an unlawful agreement that resulted in Redfin's exit from the multifamily rental advertising market.

Thereafter, on February 10, 2026, Zillow disclosed that higher-than-expected legal expenses had adversely affected financial results and would continue to pressure profitability in the first quarter of 2026.

The alleged risks were further materialized on May 7, 2026, when a federal court rejected Zillow's and Redfin's efforts to dismiss the FTC action. Following each of these revelations, Zillow's Class A and Class C common declined materially.

If you are a Zillow investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague