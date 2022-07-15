Death Care Services Global Market to Reach $170.39 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR 10.4%

Jul 15, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Death Care Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Arrangement, Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Death Care Services Global Market Report 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global death care services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global death care services market is expected to grow from $102.58 billion in 2021 to $114.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The market is expected to reach $170.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.
Death care service companies are increasingly using the alkaline hydrolysis method for disposing of corpses. Alkaline hydrolysis is a chemical process for the disposal of human remains using sodium hydroxide and heat. The method uses a solution of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium oxide to reduce a body to components of liquid and bone.
Bone fragments are retained and dried into a substance which is similar to cremated ashes. The liquid by-product of alkaline hydrolysis is a non-toxic solution that is disposed through the sewage system. As of August 2019, 19 states in the United States of America have legalized practice of alkaline hydrolysis.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Funeral Homes And Funeral Services; Cemeteries And Crematories
2) By Arrangement: At-Need Arrangement; Pre-Need Arrangement
3) By Mode: Online; Offline
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Death Care Services Market Characteristics
4. Death Care Services Market Product Analysis
5. Death Care Services Market Supply Chain
6. Death Care Services Market Customer Information
7. Death Care Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Death Care Services
9. Death Care Services Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Death Care Services Market Regional Analysis
11. Death Care Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type
- Funeral Homes And Funeral Services
- Cemeteries And Crematories
11.2. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Arrangement
- At-Need Arrangement
- Pre-Need Arrangement
11.3. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Model
12. Death Care Services Market Metrics
13. Asia-Pacific Death Care Services Market
14. Western Europe Death Care Services Market
15. Eastern Europe Death Care Services Market
16. North America Death Care Services Market
17. South America Death Care Services Market
18. Middle East Death Care Services Market
19. Africa Death Care Services Market
20. Death Care Services Market Competitive Landscape
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Death Care Services Market
22. Market Background: Personal Services Market
23. Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Service Corporation International
- Dignity plc.
- Carriage Services Inc.
- StoneMor Partners L.P.
- Fu Shou Yuan International Group
- Northstar Memorial Group
- LLC
- Security National Financial Corporation
- CVS Group Plc.
