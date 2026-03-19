Death Wish Coffee Co. Releases "Rise Again Collector's Box" inspired by Season 2 of Marvel Television's "Daredevil: Born Again"

The #1 Selling Fair Trade and Organic Coffee Brand is Releasing a Collector's Box Featuring its Signature Dark Roast and an Exclusive Heat-Reactive Mug inspired by Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again," streaming March 24 on Disney+.

The Ultimate Collector's Stash: Death Wish Coffee Co. is dropping an exclusive bundle featuring a limited run of the brand's signature Dark Roast coffee and a custom, heat-reactive mug inspired by Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again."

Death Wish Coffee Co. is dropping an exclusive bundle featuring a limited run of the brand's signature Dark Roast coffee and a custom, heat-reactive mug inspired by Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again." Deep Roots in Comic Culture: The brand actively champions coffee lovers and the comic community alike, from pouring brews at New York Comic Con to hosting comic book legends on its Fueled By Death Cast podcast.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., the #1 selling Fair Trade and #1 Organic coffee brand in the United States1, is embracing the shadows of Hell's Kitchen with the release of a limited-edition collector's box inspired by Season 2 of Marvel Television's "Daredevil: Born Again," streaming March 24 on Disney+. The exclusive bundle brings together the boldest coffee in the world with one of Marvel's most iconic heroes.

Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Rise Again Collector's Bundle

When it's time to dance with the Devil, you need serious fuel. Beginning on March 24th, the co-branded set will be available for pre-order on deathwishcoffee.com while supplies last. The box will feature a 10-ounce ground bag of Death Wish Coffee Co.'s signature, never-bitter Dark Roast, paired with a custom, heat-reactive mug inspired by "Daredevil: Born Again." When filled with piping hot coffee, the mug's exterior shifts to reveal Daredevil overlooking New York City.

"There's a natural synergy between our rebellious brand and the fearless nature of Daredevil," said Steve Gardiner, CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. "We are thrilled to bring this universe to life for our community. This exclusive box set pairs our most powerful, smooth-tasting roast with a custom mug designed for the true collector. It's a tribute to the relentless drive of Matt Murdock, and a must-have for anyone who takes their coffee – and their heroes – seriously."

This collaboration is a natural evolution for Death Wish Coffee Co., a brand with deep roots in comic book culture. Since pouring brews at New York Comic Con in 2017, Death Wish Coffee has consistently championed the passions of its fan base. The brand has hosted legendary writers and pop culture heavyweights on its Fueled By Death Cast podcast, including Ming Chen and Mike Zapcic of Comic Book Men fame.

All of Death Wish Coffee Co.'s products adhere to rigorous standards that protect the environment and the livelihoods of coffee farmers. For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and its full range of products, please visit www.deathwishcoffee.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @deathwishcoffee.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the number one Fair Trade and Organic coffee brand in the United States, and can now be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade and #1 Organic Roasted Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in December 20252. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, Light Roast and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + made with organic coffee. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

About Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

In season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again," Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 launches on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.

Media Contact:

Alexis Garrity

Rachel Kay Public Relations, a FINN Partners Company

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (858) 206-9186

1SPINS MULO, Shelf Stable Coffee & Hot Cocoa, $ Sales, L52W W/E 12/28/25

2SPINS MULO, Shelf Stable Coffee & Hot Cocoa, $ Sales, L52W W/E 12/28/25

SOURCE Death Wish Coffee Co.