Death Wish Coffee Co. Expands Ready-to-Drink Lineup with New Better-For-You Caramel Cold Brew Latte

The Maker of Bold, Never-Bitter Brews Answers Consumer Demand for Natural Energy, Now Available at Amazon, Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons and deathwishcoffee.com

Expanding the Portfolio: Death Wish Coffee Co. is growing its RTD category with a Caramel Cold Brew Latte, delivering bold flavor with 65% less sugar 1 than competitors to meet the demand for better alternatives.

Death Wish Coffee Co. is growing its RTD category with a Caramel Cold Brew Latte, delivering bold flavor with 65% less sugar than competitors to meet the demand for better alternatives. A Better-For-You Boost: The canned latte serves as a good source of protein and provides up to 120 milligrams of natural caffeine per 11-ounce slim can.

The canned latte serves as a good source of protein and provides up to 120 milligrams of natural caffeine per 11-ounce slim can. Insight-Led Innovation: With RTD Coffee as the #1 consumed format among Gen Z and Millennials and caramel as a top three category flavor2, this new offering answers the demand for flavorful, on-the-go and natural energy.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., the maker of bold, never-bitter roasts, is bringing its signature attitude to the ready-to-drink (RTD) space with the launch of its Caramel Cold Brew Latte . Responding directly to consumer demand for better-for-you coffee options that deliver an extra kick of caffeine, the new offering adds to the existing Death Wish lineup of Mocha, Vanilla and Classic Cold Brew Lattes and is officially live today on Amazon and in-store at Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons and many others.

Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Caramel Cold Brew Latte

In addition to craving a natural, flavorful boost, Gen Z and Millennials cite RTD coffee as their #1 consumed format². While most traditional energy drinks contain synthetic caffeine, excessive sugar and artificial flavors, Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Premium Lattes provide a high-quality solution that doesn't compromise on taste. With caramel coming in as a top-ranking flavor profile in the category, the brand's latest canned offering is intended to provide coffee lovers' taste buds with a better-for-you brew.

Crafted specifically for natural fuel, the Caramel Cold Brew Latte is made with simple, natural ingredients and features zero artificial colors or flavors. Showcasing 100% Colombian Cold Brew Coffee that is Fair Trade USA Certified, this bold, smooth, and delicious beverage delivers up to 120 milligrams of natural caffeine per 11-fluid-ounce slim can. Standing out in a sea of overly sweet coffeehouse treats, the new latte boasts 65% less sugar3 than the leading competitor and serves as a good source of protein.

"We built Death Wish Coffee by refusing to settle for weak, bitter brews, and we're done with the idea that convenience requires compromise," said Steve Gardiner, CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. "Our Caramel Cold Brew Latte proves you don't have to sacrifice ingredient integrity for potency. It's the bold, insanely smooth, natural caffeine kick our fans need to live at full throttle — without the junk, and with the Fair Trade standards the planet deserves."

Ready to grab on the go, the Caramel Cold Brew Latte is available now on Amazon and on shelves at Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons nationwide. Check out Death Wish Coffee's store locator to find it on a shelf near you here.

All of the brand's products adhere to rigorous standards that protect the environment and the livelihoods of coffee farmers. For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and its full range of products, please visit deathwishcoffee.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @deathwishcoffee .

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the #1 Fair Trade and Organic coffee brand in the United States⁴, and can now be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide. Known for its bold, never-bitter roasts, Death Wish Coffee Co.'s core blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, Light Roast and Valhalla Java, are always made with Fair Trade + organic coffee. For more information, visit deathwishcoffee.com .

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1 SPINS MULO+C, Shelf Stable Tea & Coffee RTD, $ Sales, L52W W/E 12/28/25, Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino #1 SKU with 46g of total sugar per serving versus DWC Caramel Latte with 16g 2 Mintel, Coffee and RTD Coffee - US - 2025, types of coffee consumed at home or on the go by generation 3 SPINS MULO+C, Shelf Stable Tea & Coffee RTD, $ Sales, L52W W/E 12/28/25, Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino #1 SKU with 46g of total sugar per serving versus DWC Caramel Latte with 16g 4 SPINS MULO, Shelf Stable Coffee & Hot Cocoa, $ Sales, L52W W/E 12/28/25

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SOURCE Death Wish Coffee Co.