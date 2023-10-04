debra of America Launches Registry for Individuals and Families Diagnosed with "The Worst Disease You've Never Heard Of" Epidermolysis Bullosa

debra also announces a new partnership with public relations and creative agency Fearey to raise awareness for Epidermolysis Bullosa and all those who are affected

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- debra of America, the leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), is thrilled to announce a partnership with LunaDNA to launch a new patient-centered disease registry. debra's registry will be a valuable tool for patients, academic researchers, clinicians, and our drug development partners as they continue to develop treatments for "the worst disease you've never heard of."

debra's registry will allow individuals with EB to safely aggregate their electronic health records (EHR) in a secure, data-protected platform from the multitude of medical institutions and private doctor offices they have visited to care for their symptoms. "We've been to six major medical institutions across four states over the course of our daughter's life in order to treat her EB effectively," said Brett Kopelan, executive director at debra. "We can now allow a treating physician access to all of her health records, which will enable a complete understanding of the progression of her disease, resulting in the best-tailored care for her."

Furthermore, the debra registry is a platform where patients can upload their genomic data, and academic researchers can correlate that data to the EHRs (Electronic Health Records), allowing for genotype-phenotype correlations to gain a more thorough understanding of the disease. "The culmination of this data collection will allow us to identify biomarkers and surrogate endpoints for drug development instead of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) relying solely on full wound closure to determine if a therapeutic agent is effective," said Kopelan. "These new data points will allow our drug development partners to take advantage of the accelerated approval pathway in the FDA, thereby getting drugs to treat EB to market faster than before."

Epidermolysis Bullosa is a rare genetic disorder characterized by fragile skin that easily blisters or forms painful sores from minor friction or trauma. It affects people across all age groups and has significant physical and emotional impacts on both patients and their families. "We are honored to introduce this supportive registry as part of our commitment to enhancing the lives of those affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa," said Heather Fullmer, director of community engagement at debra. "By harnessing technology and collaboration within our community, we can drive forward crucial advancements in research while providing invaluable support resources."

debra remains dedicated to its mission of improving the quality of life for individuals living with EB. The organization continues to advocate for increased awareness, support research initiatives, and provide vital resources to those affected by this challenging condition.

debra forms a strategic partnership with Fearey to advance awareness and support for EB

debra is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fearey, a public relations and creative agency and a PRNews finalist for PR Agency of the Year in 2023. This collaboration is significant in advancing awareness, support and research initiatives for this rare genetic disorder. Together with debra, this partnership aims to harness Fearey's expertise in communication strategies and execution, enhancing media efforts to amplify debra's mission and awareness of EB.

Fearey brings their professional expertise and personal dedication to the partnership. Aaron Blank, CEO and President of Fearey shared his personal connection: "Having a son diagnosed with Epidermolysis Bullosa, my team and I are honored to raise awareness about the life-changing work that debra does. We have a profound understanding and commitment to the mission behind this partnership and look forward to helping broaden the awareness of this awful disease and those who suffer from it."

"We are excited about our strategic partnership with Fearey as we continue our mission of improving the quality of life for individuals living with EB," said Kopelan. "Fearey's deep understanding of our cause combined with their commitment will undoubtedly propel our organization forward."

2023 debra of America Benefit

debra's Annual Benefit is set to occur on November 4, 2023, at the prestigious Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

Under the theme "Because the cost of doing nothing is too great," debra's Annual Benefit aims to raise crucial funds for advancing research initiatives and supporting individuals affected by EB. The event will feature an incredible casino night where guests can try their luck at various games while enjoying a vibrant atmosphere. Attendees will also indulge in a delicious dinner with breathtaking views of the Georgia Aquarium's mesmerizing sea life.

In addition to these exciting activities, an exclusive silent auction will offer unique items and experiences for guests to bid on. This provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to contribute while acquiring memorable keepsakes or extraordinary opportunities.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations or individuals who wish to make a significant impact through their support. To sponsor a table or learn more about this event, please visit www.debra.org/benefit.

About debra

debra of America (debra) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and families impacted by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic disorder. The organization integrates advocacy, education and research to foster meaningful change for EB patients. Epidermolysis Bullosa is characterized by fragile skin prone to painful blisters from minor friction. debra provides vital resources, builds community and drives research to alleviate the challenges associated with EB, supporting patients and their loved ones. With a longstanding commitment to EB awareness and study, debra is a pillar of support. By uniting caregivers, advocates and supporters, the organization envisions a future where the burdens of EB are lifted, empowering those affected to lead lives of greater comfort. For more information about debra, visit www.debra.org.

