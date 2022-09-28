Decorative Lighting Market, Evolving Lighting Product Design Concept Leading To Premiumization to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 8.32 billion at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, and Signify NV are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026

The evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization, growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products, and the development of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the perceived value gap among customers, uncertainty over the US-China trade war, and the high use of alternative lighting products will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Decorative Lighting Market Segmentation

Product

Ceiling



Wall-mounted



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Decorative Lighting Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decorative lighting market report covers the following areas:

Decorative Lighting Market size

Decorative Lighting Market trends

Decorative Lighting Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of smart lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative lighting market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Decorative Lighting Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Decorative Lighting Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Decorative Lighting Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AB Fagerhult

Acuity Brands Inc.

Amerlux LLC

Bridgelux Inc.

Capital Lighting Fixture Co.

Crenshaw Lighting

Feit Electric Co. Inc.

General Electric Co.

Generation Lighting

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Hudson Valley Lighting Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Decorative Lighting Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decorative lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decorative lighting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative lighting market vendors

Related Reports:

Overhead Cables Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Motor Sales Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Decorative Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $8.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., The Jaquar Group, Maxim Lighting International, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Ceiling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Wall-mounted - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Competitive scenario

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Fagerhult

Exhibit 52: AB Fagerhult - Overview



Exhibit 53: AB Fagerhult - Business segments



Exhibit 54: AB Fagerhult - Key news



Exhibit 55: AB Fagerhult - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: AB Fagerhult - Segment focus

11.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 57: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Bridgelux Inc.

Exhibit 61: Bridgelux Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Bridgelux Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Bridgelux Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Bridgelux Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Generation Lighting

Exhibit 70: Generation Lighting - Overview



Exhibit 71: Generation Lighting - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Generation Lighting - Key offerings

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

Exhibit 78: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Overview



Exhibit 79: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Key offerings

11.10 Maxim Lighting International

Exhibit 81: Maxim Lighting International - Overview



Exhibit 82: Maxim Lighting International - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Maxim Lighting International - Key offerings

11.11 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 84: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 85: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 86: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

11.12 Signify NV

Exhibit 88: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 89: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 91: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Signify NV - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio