Decorative Lighting Market, Evolving Lighting Product Design Concept Leading To Premiumization to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 28, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 8.32 billion at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, and Signify NV are some of the major market participants.
The evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization, growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products, and the development of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, the perceived value gap among customers, uncertainty over the US-China trade war, and the high use of alternative lighting products will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Product
- Ceiling
- Wall-mounted
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decorative lighting market report covers the following areas:
- Decorative Lighting Market size
- Decorative Lighting Market trends
- Decorative Lighting Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing use of smart lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative lighting market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Decorative Lighting Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Decorative Lighting Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- AB Fagerhult
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Amerlux LLC
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Capital Lighting Fixture Co.
- Crenshaw Lighting
- Feit Electric Co. Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Generation Lighting
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hubbell Inc.
- Hudson Valley Lighting Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative lighting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the decorative lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the decorative lighting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative lighting market vendors
|
Decorative Lighting Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$8.32 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.67
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., The Jaquar Group, Maxim Lighting International, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Ceiling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Wall-mounted - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Competitive scenario
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 AB Fagerhult
- Exhibit 52: AB Fagerhult - Overview
- Exhibit 53: AB Fagerhult - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: AB Fagerhult - Key news
- Exhibit 55: AB Fagerhult - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: AB Fagerhult - Segment focus
- 11.4 Acuity Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Bridgelux Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Bridgelux Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Bridgelux Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Bridgelux Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Bridgelux Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Generation Lighting
- Exhibit 70: Generation Lighting - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Generation Lighting - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Generation Lighting - Key offerings
- 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.
- Exhibit 78: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Maxim Lighting International
- Exhibit 81: Maxim Lighting International - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Maxim Lighting International - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Maxim Lighting International - Key offerings
- 11.11 OSRAM GmbH
- Exhibit 84: OSRAM GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 85: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.12 Signify NV
- Exhibit 88: Signify NV - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Signify NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Signify NV - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Signify NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Signify NV - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
