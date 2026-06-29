Deep Sky Delivers North America's First Certified Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Credits

North America's first certified direct air capture carbon removal credits issued by Isometric from Deep Sky Alpha in Alberta, Canada, for Microsoft and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sky and Isometric today announced that carbon captured and permanently removed from the atmosphere by Deep Sky Alpha in Alberta has been independently reviewed and registered as the first certified direct air capture (DAC) carbon removal credits in North America. The credits will be delivered to Microsoft and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

Deep Sky Alpha, located in Innisfail, Alberta has now generated North America's first verified DAC carbon removal credits.

"From day one, we've believed that leadership in direct air capture would be earned through execution," said Alex Petre, CEO of Deep Sky. "We've been transparent about the steps required to build this industry and have shared our progress every step of the way - from breaking ground at Deep Sky Alpha to operating multiple distinct DAC technologies, to permanently storing carbon underground. Today, we're adding another proof point before ongoing commercial operations: North America's first certified DAC carbon removal credits. This has always been our approach: build, prove, deliver, and now we will scale."

From design in fall 2024 to beginning commissioning in summer 2025, Deep Sky Alpha, located in Innisfail, Alberta, achieved a series of milestones on schedule and on budget. Within 18 months of beginning construction, the facility permanently injected its first tonnes of atmospheric carbon dioxide underground and has now generated North America's first verified DAC carbon removal credits.

The credits were certified under Isometric's Direct Air Capture Protocol and independently verified. The protocol requires all project emissions to be accounted for when calculating net carbon removal and long-term monitoring to confirm safe and permanent storage. Isometric is the first certifier approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market to issue DAC credits carrying the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label, making these the world's first CCP-labelled DAC carbon removal credits.

"For the first time, DAC in North America has been rigorously certified, producing the world's first CCP-labelled certificates in the pathway," said Eamon Jubbawy, CEO of Isometric. "It's a critical proof point for the technology's practical potential. Passing this first hurdle opens the door to larger, more frequent issuances and, most importantly, scale."

These are the first DAC credits Isometric has issued. They mark the beginning of Deep Sky's supply to Microsoft and RBC under their carbon removal agreement through 2034.

"This is exactly the kind of action our climate strategy is designed to advance: climate solutions that are scientifically measurable with the potential to scale. Deep Sky has moved with remarkable speed to bring this project to life, and the fact that it's happening in Alberta - a region central to Canada's energy future - makes it even more meaningful. We're proud to be among the first in the world to purchase direct air capture carbon removal credits, and to mark this milestone together," said Brian Hong, Director Environmental Markets Solutions Group, RBC.

The carbon removal market is increasingly defined by delivery. As governments across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East advance carbon removal policies and buyers seek independently verified supply, projects must demonstrate their ability to move from capture and storage to certified credits. Deep Sky Alpha is the first DAC project in North America to achieve that milestone.

"Scaling permanent carbon removal requires project execution and delivery of high-quality, verifiable credits," said Cody Evans, Director of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst. "We are proud to support Deep Sky Alpha which is taking a first step toward delivering both of these while accelerating real-world innovation by demonstrating multiple direct air capture technologies."

This announcement builds on Deep Sky's growing international partner portfolio, including recent agreements with Lufthansa Group, ENGIE, TD Bank Group, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. Together, these partnerships connect Canadian project development with carbon removal demand in North America, Europe and Asia to support Deep Sky's ambition to help establish Canada as a global leader in durable carbon removal.

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About Deep Sky: Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $130M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, BMO, National Bank of Canada, and more. www.deepskyclimate.com

About Isometric: Isometric is the agentic certification platform for the environmental and industrial economy. Its AI agents work alongside human verifiers, reviewing every data point so expert judgment is freed for the calls that matter, in place of the slow, manual reviews that have defined certification for decades. From carbon removal and superpollutant reduction to low-carbon energy, fuels, and materials, Isometric brings them all onto a single platform. Trusted by Microsoft, Google, JPMorgan, and Boeing, Isometric is the largest certifier of carbon removal by contracted volume and fully accredited by ICVCM, ICROA, and CORSIA. https://isometric.com/

SOURCE Deep Sky Corporation