deepset Joins HPE's Unleash AI Program to Accelerate Sovereign Agentic AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- deepset, the company behind Haystack, the production-ready open-source AI agent framework and platform, today announced it has joined the HPE Unleash AI partner program to help government, defense, and regulated enterprises deploy production-grade AI systems in sovereign, self-hosted, and air-gapped environments.

As part of the collaboration, deepset will leverage the Haystack Enterprise Platform, deepset's platform for building, orchestrating, and governing AI agents and applications, and HPE's AI ecosystem and infrastructure portfolio to help organizations rapidly identify and operationalize high-value AI use cases while reducing deployment complexity and risk. This enables customers to access AI-ready infrastructure, strategic guidance, and accelerated pilot execution to address their most challenging AI adoption and operationalization needs.

Together, the companies enable organizations to deploy AI agents, multi-agent systems, and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications on self-hosted, sovereign, and air-gapped infrastructure while maintaining full ownership over sensitive and classified data, models, and AI operations.

Customers can leverage the joint architecture to operationalize governed AI applications faster while maintaining the security, compliance, and deployment flexibility required for sovereign and mission-critical environments.

The HPE Unleash AI partner program is a curated ecosystem, combining ISV solutions that go through comprehensive validation testing with engineered HPE AI systems, including HPE Private Cloud AI and the broader HPE AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions, to deliver the performance, security, and scalability enterprises need for production AI. By joining the program, deepset expands access to governed AI platform capabilities designed for organizations operating in highly regulated environments, including public sector, defense, cybersecurity, and enterprise industries.

The Haystack Enterprise Platform enables organizations to:

Build and govern AI agents, multi-agent systems, and RAG applications

Deploy AI on self-hosted, private cloud, and air-gapped infrastructure

Orchestrate modular AI pipelines across models, databases, and enterprise systems

Enforce governance, auditability, and lifecycle management for production AI

Support sovereign AI initiatives aligned with European and national security requirements

The collaboration builds on deepset's experience supporting sovereign AI initiatives with organizations including the European Commission, the German Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), and other government, defense, and enterprise organizations deploying sovereign AI systems under strict governance and security requirements.

"With agentic AI moving into operational deployment, organizations need infrastructure and AI platforms they can control and trust," said Milos Rusic, CEO and co-founder of deepset. "The challenge is getting agentic systems into production while maintaining control over infrastructure, governance, and sensitive data. Together with HPE, we're helping customers deploy governed AI systems faster across highly regulated and mission-critical environments."

Use cases supported through the joint architecture include:

Sovereign AI platform for public sector & regulated industry institutions

Sovereign AI intelligence and decision-support systems for classified operations

Cybersecurity investigation and threat analysis

AI agents for technology, manufacturing, research, legal, and financial workflows

"The Unleash AI program is designed to help organizations deploy AI solutions faster and with greater operational confidence," said Robin Braun, Vice President of AI Business Development, Hybrid Cloud, HPE. "Together, HPE and deepset are delivering secure, governed AI solutions that combine enterprise-grade infrastructure with flexible and governed AI agent capabilities to help customers operationalize AI across hybrid, sovereign, and classified environments."

For more information, visit https://www.deepset.ai

About deepset

deepset is the company behind Haystack, the leading open-source framework and platform for building production-grade AI applications and agentic systems. deepset enables enterprises and public sector organizations to develop, deploy, and govern flexible AI applications powered by their choice of large language models, enterprise data, infrastructure, and governance policies across cloud, hybrid, and sovereign environments.

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SOURCE deepset