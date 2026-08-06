As artificial intelligence reshapes digital discovery, award-winning international search agency Delante expands its service infrastructure to pioneer AI Search Optimization (AISO) for global brands.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence fundamentally rewrites the rules of digital discovery, award-winning international search firm Delante has officially announced a massive expansion of its service infrastructure to pioneer AI Search Optimization (AISO). This strategic evolution ensures that global brands not only maintain traditional search visibility but also secure primary citations across rapidly emerging generative platforms, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Delante

Drawing on more than 11 years of specialized industry experience and a portfolio of over 3,000 completed projects across 35 international markets, Delante's executive analysis of the current digital landscape reveals a critical shift in consumer search behavior. Traditional SEO tactics alone are no longer sufficient to guarantee market dominance. To achieve predictable, scalable growth, enterprises must now adapt their digital assets to be actively crawled, semantically understood, and consistently recommended by Artificial Intelligence algorithms.

The Paradigm Shift: From Traditional Search to Answer Engines

For over a decade, digital marketing has been governed by a relatively straightforward premise: optimize a website to satisfy search engine bots, acquire high-authority backlinks, and rank on the first page of standard search results. However, the rapid integration of Large Language Models (LLMs) into mainstream search interfaces has transformed search engines into "answer engines." Users no longer want a list of ten blue links; they want immediate, synthesized, and highly accurate answers generated by AI.

This transition presents a unique challenge for global businesses. If an enterprise is not established as a trusted "entity" within the data nodes that feed these LLMs, they risk becoming entirely invisible to the next generation of consumers. Recognizing this industry-wide vulnerability, Delante has aggressively repositioned its operational frameworks to act as a premier AISO agency. By bridging the gap between legacy ranking factors and next-generation Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), the firm is actively helping brands secure their positions as the number-one cited sources by AI engines.

Pioneering AI Search Optimization (AISO)

Delante's approach to AISO goes far beyond basic keyword implementation. The agency utilizes a highly sophisticated methodology to ensure a brand's digital presence is AI-ready. This involves rigorous AI visibility monitoring, AI search training, and restructuring a company's data architecture so that LLMs can easily parse and trust the information.

By strategically building "AI Authority," Delante ensures that when a user asks a complex question in an AI interface—whether they are looking for enterprise software, legal services, or an e-commerce product—the AI confidently pulls the answer directly from the client's website, citing them as the definitive industry authority.

A Hands-On Technical SEO Agency

The core challenge for most modern brands does not lie in identifying search problems, but rather in the technical execution of the solutions. Many consulting firms provide basic audits or automated lists of website errors, leaving the burden of implementation entirely on the client's internal IT departments. Delante differentiates itself by completely removing this friction.

Operating as a direct extension of a client's marketing team, Delante takes full responsibility for the entire optimization process. Boasting a robust team of over 65 specialists—80% of whom are dedicated SEO experts—the firm takes a uniquely hands-on approach. The agency houses its own internal development (DEV) team, allowing them to instantly execute complex on-site technical SEO updates, WordPress speed optimizations, Core Web Vitals enhancements, and digital accessibility audits without waiting on third-party developers.

From executing deep UX and CRO audits to managing complex GA4 implementations and resolving persistent website indexation issues, Delante functions as a comprehensive technical SEO agency. They don't just point out the bugs; they get their hands dirty, localize the issues, and deploy the fixes.

Scaling Borders with International SEO Services

As brands look to scale revenue, expanding into cross-border markets becomes a necessity. Delante has built a formidable reputation by fueling international leaders across multiple continents. Operating representations in Poland, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, the agency has the localized market intelligence required to execute highly effective global campaigns.

Delante's international SEO services are built to navigate the complexities of multilingual site architectures, regional search behaviors, and localized link-building. Whether a brand is targeting the competitive landscapes of the USA, expanding into the tech hubs of Dubai, or capturing market share in Germany, Spain, or Sweden, the agency deploys native-level content and precise regional indexing strategies. This ensures that a brand's international expansion is backed by a solid, predictable flow of highly qualified organic traffic.

A KPI-Driven Philosophy for Predictable Growth

"For search engine optimization to be truly successful today, reaching your KPI targets and driving actual revenue must take priority over simply satisfying bots," the agency noted regarding its operational philosophy. "As they say: a jack of all trades is a master of none. We don't want to be that jack. That is why we have built a dedicated company full of highly specialized experts ready to skyrocket your website ranks and convert that visibility directly into revenue."

This relentless focus on predictable growth is what has earned Delante its stellar reputation and a 4.9-star rating across hundreds of verified industry reviews. Whether deploying high-impact Google Ads campaigns, orchestrating sophisticated link gap analyses, or writing high-converting SEO copy, every action taken by the agency is tied directly to the client's bottom line.

To learn more about implementing an AISO strategy, or to explore how customized, hands-on search solutions can protect and grow your business in the era of artificial intelligence, visit https://delante.co and discover how to secure your brand's future visibility.

About Delante Delante is an award-winning international SEO, SEM, and AISO (AI Search Optimization) agency that helps companies grow visibility, traffic, and revenue across Google Search, paid channels, and AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Founded in 2014, the agency serves over 400 clients worldwide across 40 different industries. With a dedicated team of over 65 specialists and in-house developers, Delante provides predictable growth through hands-on technical execution, strategic link building, and comprehensive marketing partnerships.

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