Delight.ai Launches Delight Agent MCP for AI Assistant Access to Live Customer Service Data

New standards-based integration lets Claude, Codex, Cursor and other MCP-compatible AI clients securely query live Delight.ai data using natural language.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight.ai, the industry's first branded AI concierge built for customer experience, announced Delight Agent Model Context Protocol (MCP), giving customers the ability to ask external AI assistants questions about live data from their Delight.ai workspace using natural language.

Earlier this year, Delight.ai introduced MCP Tool Import, enabling customers to consume their own MCP servers as tools with Delight.ai agents. The Delight Agent MCP works in the opposite direction: Delight.ai now publishes its own MCP, allowing external AI clients to securely access and query live data from a customer's Delight.ai workspace.

With Delight Agent MCP, teams can ask AI assistants such as Claude, Codex and Cursor questions including, "Why did customer satisfaction drop this week?" or "How's my agent doing today?" and receive answers backed by operational data rather than relying on standard dashboards or exported reports. The announcement reflects a broader industry shift toward AI assistants that can securely interact with enterprise applications directly, which gives users the ability to retrieve information and complete tasks through natural language instead of navigating multiple interfaces.

"Enterprise software is becoming something you talk to, not something you log into," said John Kim, CEO and co-founder of Delight.ai, a Sendbird company. "Instead of opening dashboards, exporting data and piecing together answers, teams should be able to ask a question and receive an answer grounded in operational data. That's where AI-powered work is headed."

The new capability gives organizations direct access to more than 35 operational tools from launch, including:

Monitor agent performance: Check resolution rate, CSAT and category breakdowns

Check resolution rate, CSAT and category breakdowns Search conversations: Search and read full conversation transcripts

Search and read full conversation transcripts Quality monitoring: Identify low-confidence responses, safeguard flags and user feedback

Identify low-confidence responses, safeguard flags and user feedback Write operations: Create and update actionbooks, tools, knowledge sources and agent configuration

The Delight Agent MCP was developed using Delight.ai's own internal workflows before becoming generally available and was further shaped by customer demand for direct, standards-based access to live operational data without requiring export workflows.

The Delight Agent MCP is available today. Go to Delight.ai to learn more.

About delight.ai

delight.ai offers the industry's first branded AI concierge built for customer experience. Businesses across retail, travel, B2B SaaS and on-demand services can deliver hyper-personalized customer interactions that feel less like automation and more like a trusted relationship. The world's most forward-thinking brands choose delight.ai for its unique combination of long-term conversational memory, omnichannel presence and its proprietary TrustOS governance that keeps every AI interaction accurate, observable and on-brand.

As a result, companies gain the speed, intelligence and confidence to turn every customer touchpoint into a moment of connection to drive retention, loyalty and lifetime value at scale. Built on Sendbird's proven infrastructure that's been trusted to power billions of conversations each month, delight.ai gives enterprises the foundation to innovate boldly without sacrificing reliability or control. For more information: www.delight.ai

About Sendbird

Sendbird is the AI customer experience company. We provide the infrastructure that powers delight.ai – the branded AI concierge, and the Sendbird Communication Suite, the world's #1 communication API platform. Together, they enable brands to deepen connection and deliver personal, trusted, and unforgettable customer experiences. Trusted by 4,000+ leading apps—including DoorDash, Match Group, Noom, and Yahoo Sports—Sendbird powers over 7 billion conversations every month, offering exceptional reliability, security, and compliance that meet enterprise-level demands. Founded in 2013, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, SoftBank, Tiger Global and Y Combinator.

SOURCE Sendbird