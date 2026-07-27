deliverz.ai Introduces End-to-End Hospital Logistics Automation Platform in the U.S.

Moving beyond point solutions and standalone robots, deliverz.ai unifies a hybrid workforce of robots and human transporters in one intelligent, scalable system

The Robot-Agnostic Solution Has Delivered Impactful Results at Sheba Medical Center, Ranked World's Seventh Best Hospital System

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- deliverz.ai, a pioneer in end-to-end healthcare logistics automation, today announced it's introducing its AI-powered logistics orchestration solutions to healthcare organizations in the United States. As American hospitals face labor shortages, rising costs, and pressure to improve patient outcomes, deliverz.ai unifies autonomous robots, human transporters, and hospital workflows in one intelligent system that automates the movement of everything from medications to supplies and specimens. The deliverz.ai solution enables faster, smarter and more cost-effective hospital operations in a platform that eliminates the need for siloed point solutions.

The U.S. healthcare system has embraced robotics in the operating room and with automated dispensing systems in the pharmacy. Yet hospital logistics — the last-mile movement of goods across departments and buildings — remains largely manual and fragmented. Health systems have historically addressed this issue with additional labor rather than automation. Now, deliverz.ai takes a fundamentally different approach, replacing siloed point solutions with a platform that orchestrates autonomous robots and human transporters into fully coordinated, 24/7 logistics operations.

Key capabilities of the deliverz.ai platform include:

AI-driven orchestration of a hybrid workforce: The platform intelligently coordinates autonomous robots and human transporters in real time, assigning the optimal resource to each task and optimizing dispatch, routing, and workload across the entire hospital so staff can stay focused on the highest-value work.

The platform intelligently coordinates autonomous robots and human transporters in real time, assigning the optimal resource to each task and optimizing dispatch, routing, and workload across the entire hospital so staff can stay focused on the highest-value work. End-to-end, delivered as a service: A complete solution including autonomous robots, an AI orchestration platform, end-user applications, and real-time analytics is delivered as a service, turning fragmented operations into a high-performance logistics system from Day 1.

A complete solution including autonomous robots, an AI orchestration platform, end-user applications, and real-time analytics is delivered as a service, turning fragmented operations into a high-performance logistics system from Day 1. One platform, any robot: A single integration layer supports any robot from any vendor without constraints so hospitals can deploy the right robot for each task and scale as needs change.

A single integration layer supports any robot from any vendor without constraints so hospitals can deploy the right robot for each task and scale as needs change. Built for any use case, any environment: From medications and specimens to supplies and meals, deliverz.ai adapts to every logistics workflow across multi-building campuses, integrating directly with elevators, doors, access control, and clinical systems.

"Every minute that clinical staff spends chasing a delivery is a minute taken away from patient care," said Amir Nardimon, CEO of deliverz.ai. "By coordinating robots and human staff in one intelligent system, we're giving that time back. Caregivers can stay focused, deliveries become more predictable, hospitals lower their operating costs, and fragmented processes are replaced by one intelligent system that adapts to any use case."

As the logistics backbone for modern healthcare systems, deliverz.ai drives up to 4X more throughput and 7.5X greater cost efficiency compared to traditional staffing models, with 24/7 operations that free up clinical staff to focus on patient care. All of this means shorter lengths of stay, smoother patient flow, and the capacity to treat more patients without adding resources.

See how the robots and human team members collaborate at Sheba Medical Center in this video.

Proven Impact at Sheba Medical Center

At Sheba Medical Center, a global healthcare leader ranked seventh in the world by Newsweek, deliverz.ai cut the delivery time for chemotherapy treatments from 40 minutes to 14. In one of the platform's first deployments, autonomous robots now transport chemotherapy between the pharmacy and oncology units, improving reliability and freeing up clinical and transport staff for higher-value tasks.

"The deliverz.ai system is not just a logistical solution; it directly impacts the continuum of care, shortens waiting times, reduces the burden on medical teams, and contributes to the optimization of large-scale organizational processes," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Transformation Officer, Chief Innovation Officer and Chief AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center. "It is a model of digital transformation implemented in practice in the field."

Building on this success, Sheba Medical Center is expanding deployments to include new use cases, including lab samples, biopsies, and patient transport, leveraging a hybrid workforce model supported by additional autonomous robots coordinated through deliverz.ai's solution.

About deliverz.ai

deliverz.ai is defining the future of healthcare logistics automation with an end-to-end, AI-powered orchestration platform that unifies autonomous robots, human transport teams, and hospital workflows into a single intelligent system. Robot-agnostic and built to scale, deliverz.ai automates and optimizes logistics across any workflow and within any environment, increasing throughput, reducing costs, and improving both patient and staff experience. Delivered through a flexible Software as a Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model, deliverz.ai provides the intelligent logistics backbone for hospitals, making operations smarter, faster, and patient-centered.

deliverz.ai is a subsidiary of Gix Internet Ltd. (TASE: GIX), a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. For more information, visit deliverz.ai and follow the company on LinkedIn. To see the solution in action, view the real-world deployment video at Sheba Medical Center.

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