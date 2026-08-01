DELLA Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Annual DELLA Day and Announces New Build Your Own System Experience

The annual customer appreciation event recognizes DELLA members while announcing an upcoming system-selection experience and highlighting the continued expansion of DELLA's mini split portfolio.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DELLA, a home comfort brand specializing in ductless mini split systems and heating and cooling solutions, today announced the return of DELLA Day, celebrating the brand's 14th anniversary and recognizing the customers whose continued support has helped drive its growth.

As part of DELLA Day, eligible members in the Blue Diamond and Diamond tiers will receive exclusive appreciation gifts:

DELLA DAY 2026 | 14 Years of Comfort

Blue Diamond Members: A $100 DELLA gift card, DELLA hat, neck fan and DELLA tumbler

A $100 DELLA gift card, DELLA hat, neck fan and DELLA tumbler Diamond Members: A DELLA hat, neck fan and DELLA tumbler

In conjunction with DELLA Day, the company will launch its new Build Your Own System experience on Aug. 7, 2026.

The online tool is designed to simplify the mini split selection process by helping homeowners evaluate factors such as product series, system capacity, single-zone versus multi-zone configurations, room count and size, regional climate conditions, and overall comfort requirements. Based on those inputs, customers can narrow down system options that better fit their home's layout, location and project needs.

For example, a homeowner planning a new construction project in a colder climate could use the experience to evaluate options for heating and cooling two separate rooms. By entering information about the home's layout, location and comfort needs, the homeowner could receive ranked system recommendations and identify a dual-zone mini split configuration that balances cold-weather performance, efficiency and value.

DELLA's expanding mini split portfolio offers solutions for a wider range of budgets, room layouts and installation needs. The Vario Series delivers a balanced combination of performance, energy efficiency, smart convenience and value across single-zone and multi-zone configurations. For budget-conscious homeowners, the Vita Series provides an accessible entry into ductless comfort and uses R32 refrigerant for reliable everyday heating and cooling. Beyond traditional wall-mounted systems, DELLA also offers ceiling cassette and ducted units, giving homeowners, contractors and property professionals greater flexibility to accommodate different spaces, design preferences and project requirements.

"DELLA Day is our opportunity to recognize the customers who have supported our growth and helped shape the way we continue to improve," said Raymond P., CEO of DELLA. "With the launch of Build Your Own System on Aug. 7 and the continued expansion of our ceiling cassette, ducted and wall-mounted mini split offerings, our goal is to give customers more confidence, flexibility and choice when planning their home comfort."

Through DELLA Day, Build Your Own System and its expanding portfolio, DELLA continues to make home comfort easier to understand, select and manage for homeowners nationwide.

To learn more about DELLA Day, Build Your Own System and DELLA's complete lineup of mini split solutions, visit www.dellahome.com.

About DELLA

DELLA is a home comfort brand offering heating, cooling and air-quality solutions designed to make comfortable living more accessible. Its product portfolio includes ductless mini split systems, portable air conditioners, window air conditioners, fans and other home climate solutions engineered for dependable performance, energy efficiency and everyday convenience. By combining innovative products with customer-focused tools and support, DELLA helps homeowners find and manage comfort solutions that fit their homes and lifestyles. For more information, visit www.dellahome.com.

SOURCE DELLA