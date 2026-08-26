Deloitte Report: Lunar Economy Could Generate up to $566 Billion in Economic Value Through 2050

New analysis explores the infrastructure, markets and strategic forces shaping humanity's return to the Moon —and what a sustained lunar presence could create for companies around the globe

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today released a new report, "Building the Lunar Economy: How a sustained presence on the Moon could transform life, industry, and infrastructure on Earth and beyond," exploring how the emerging lunar economy could develop through 2050 as governments, space agencies, commercial companies, and investors accelerate activity on and around the Moon. The report estimates that the lunar economy could potentially generate $343 billion in cumulative potential economic value through 2050 under a conservative growth scenario, and $566 billion under an accelerated growth scenario. Deloitte's analysis considers both the infrastructure required to enable lunar activity and the downstream markets that could emerge once that infrastructure exists.

"The debate is no longer whether humanity is going back to the Moon. It is what happens once we stay," the report states.

The analysis comes as lunar activity is increasing across government and commercial programs. More than 400 lunar missions are planned over the next two decades, while the confirmation of water ice at the lunar poles, falling launch costs, and new public-private procurement models are reshaping the economics of sustained lunar operations.

Key findings from the report

The lunar economy could represent a major long-term market opportunity. Deloitte estimates cumulative potential economic value of $343 billion to $566 billion through 2050, depending on the pace of infrastructure development, commercial adoption, policy clarity and investment.

Deloitte estimates cumulative potential economic value of $343 billion to $566 billion through 2050, depending on the pace of infrastructure development, commercial adoption, policy clarity and investment. Infrastructure is the foundation of the lunar economy. The report identifies six core infrastructure systems required for sustained lunar operations: transportation, energy and power, communications and navigation, surface mobility, construction, and life support.

The report identifies six core infrastructure systems required for sustained lunar operations: transportation, energy and power, communications and navigation, surface mobility, construction, and life support. Transportation may be the largest early market segment. Deloitte's analysis estimates lunar transportation could generate $206 billion in potential economic value through 2050 in an accelerated growth scenario, reflecting its central role in enabling people, cargo and infrastructure to reach the lunar surface.

Deloitte's analysis estimates lunar transportation could generate $206 billion in potential economic value through 2050 in an accelerated growth scenario, reflecting its central role in enabling people, cargo and infrastructure to reach the lunar surface. Energy, communications and mobility are critical enablers. Sustained lunar operations will likely require new approaches to power generation and distribution, high-capacity communications, lunar positioning and timing systems, and autonomous mobility across challenging terrain.

Sustained lunar operations will likely require new approaches to power generation and distribution, high-capacity communications, lunar positioning and timing systems, and autonomous mobility across challenging terrain. Downstream markets could emerge once infrastructure is in place. Areas of potential value include national security capabilities, lunar data and services, new resources and materials, in-space production, scientific discovery, and human inspiration.

Areas of potential value include national security capabilities, lunar data and services, new resources and materials, in-space production, scientific discovery, and human inspiration. The lunar economy is not guaranteed. Significant engineering hurdles, long development timelines, regulatory uncertainty, and unproven commercial demand remain. The pace of growth will likely depend on sustained investment, technological progress, geopolitical developments, and the ability to create markets beyond government demand.

"Humanity's return to the Moon is becoming an infrastructure story," said Brett Loubert, Deloitte Space leader. "The organizations that move early to understand the systems, standards, and partnerships shaping the lunar economy may be better positioned as new markets emerge. This is not only an opportunity for space companies — it could also draw on capabilities from energy, communications, robotics, manufacturing, materials, consumer goods, data, and logistics."

A new phase of lunar activity

The report finds that the Moon is becoming a focal point for science, security, commerce, national prestige, and resource development. The lunar South Pole, in particular, has become strategically important because it may contain significant water ice deposits in permanently shadowed regions, while nearby ridgelines could offer access to near-continuous sunlight for power generation.

Water ice may eventually support fuel production, life support, and long-duration operations, potentially reducing the need to transport critical supplies from Earth. At the same time, reusable rockets, commercial launch providers, rideshare programs, and new procurement models are lowering the cost of access to space. These forces helped transform low Earth orbit into a more commercially active domain. Deloitte's report suggests that similar conditions are now beginning to take shape around the Moon.

Commercial opportunity — and uncertainty

The report cautions that a thriving lunar economy is not inevitable. Some markets, such as lunar data and national security services, may develop sooner because they do not require the full lunar economy to exist first. Others, such as lunar propellant, helium-3 extraction, and space-based compute may depend on infrastructure, technology, and downstream demand that are still emerging.

Deloitte's analysis also points to broader innovation effects. Technologies developed for lunar construction, communications, power, autonomy, medicine and materials may find applications on Earth, particularly in remote, resource-constrained, or extreme environments.

About the report

"Building the Lunar Economy: How a Sustained Presence on the Moon Could Transform Life, Industry, and Infrastructure on Earth and Beyond" draws on Deloitte economic analysis, interviews with space operators, investors, engineers and policymakers, and a review of current lunar programs, commercial activity, and emerging market signals.

Structured around Deloitte's Lunar Economy Architecture framework, the report frames the lunar economy through two connected lenses. What It Takes explores the infrastructure required to operate on the Moon — including transportation, energy and power, communications and navigation, surface mobility, construction, and life support. What It Makes explores the possibilities that infrastructure could create, including national security capabilities, lunar data and services, new resources and materials, in-space production, innovation and scientific discovery, and human inspiration.

Because the full value of these investments may not be realized for decades, Deloitte's economic analysis estimates both the potential value of the infrastructure required to enable lunar activity and the economic value that could emerge through 2050. The report focuses primarily on US policy, programs, and commercial activity, while recognizing that the lunar economy is global and that the opportunities explored extend beyond any single national program.

The full report is available at: Lunar Economy Outlook: Infrastructure Growth and Commercial Markets | Deloitte US.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte LLP