Delta Children Enters Its Tech Era: Trusted Nursery Giant Unveils Smart Sleep Technology and New Nursery Innovation

Five breakthrough products mark the most ambitious innovation launch in the brand's almost 60-year history.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Children, the most recognized name in baby and kids' furniture, announced a game-changing push into technology and innovation. The brand that 1 out of 2 children sleep in is debuting a new lineup of products that rethink how to provide convenience, longevity, and problem-solving through the most important products babies need in their first year.

For more than five decades, Delta Children has been synonymous with safe products at an affordable price. With this launch, the family-owned company is staking a new claim: that they are the future of cutting-edge nursery technology without the subscription fees and luxury-price tags. Every product in the new lineup works out of the box with no monthly fees, a direct challenge to a smart-nursery category increasingly built on recurring charges.

"This is the biggest leap forward in our history," said Joe Shamie, President of Delta Children. "We've spent nearly 60 years earning families' trust on safety. Now we're bringing that same rigor to technology and engineering. We're launching products that perform better than any alternative out there, respond to your baby, connect to your life and, in the case of our new 9-in-1 crib, grow up with your child until they are off to college. No other brand is doing this at this level."

The innovation lineup includes:

The Aero Smart Auto Glide Bassinet with Cry Detection + Bluetooth — named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards! A smart bassinet that is revolutionizing newborn sleep and hears your baby before you do. Built-in cry detection automatically responds with soothing motion and sound, while Bluetooth connectivity puts control in parents' hands through Delta Children's subscription-free app. For a third of the price of other smart bassinets on the market, The Aero Smart outperforms when it comes to its 100% organic fabric, stain-resistant and breathable design, patented silent auto-glide motion, and included breathable fitted sheets and mattress pad. $499.99





— named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards! A smart bassinet that is revolutionizing newborn sleep and hears your baby before you do. Built-in cry detection automatically responds with soothing motion and sound, while Bluetooth connectivity puts control in parents' hands through Delta Children's subscription-free app. For a third of the price of other smart bassinets on the market, The Aero Smart outperforms when it comes to its 100% organic fabric, stain-resistant and breathable design, patented silent auto-glide motion, and included breathable fitted sheets and mattress pad. The Smart Sleep Baby Monitor with Floor Stand — the smart monitor that finally takes the worry out of the newborn stage while adding convenience that parents lack with other monitors. For almost half the price of other smart monitors, it supports up to 20 active users, includes an additional travel power cord, boasts a crystal clear 1440p resolution, and includes 5 height positions and 360° motion all with ZERO subscription fees, ever. The flexible floor stand frees the camera from damaging the wall and adapts to any nursery layout. $179.99





— the smart monitor that finally takes the worry out of the newborn stage while adding convenience that parents lack with other monitors. For almost half the price of other smart monitors, it supports up to 20 active users, includes an additional travel power cord, boasts a crystal clear 1440p resolution, and includes 5 height positions and 360° motion all with ZERO subscription fees, ever. The flexible floor stand frees the camera from damaging the wall and adapts to any nursery layout. The Crave 4-in-1 Convertible High Chair — the high chair that does it all, with the features parents can't find in other high chairs on the market. Designed to seat a child from first foods to adulthood, with its 4-in-1 convertibility. Crafted from sustainably sourced, FSC-certified beech wood, it features an innovative magnetic buckle, a wipe-clean silicone safety harness, and folds flat with tray storage on the back. It also is incredibly easy to clean, as the removable tray is dishwasher safe. $179.99





— the high chair that does it all, with the features parents can't find in other high chairs on the market. Designed to seat a child from first foods to adulthood, with its 4-in-1 convertibility. Crafted from sustainably sourced, FSC-certified beech wood, it features an innovative magnetic buckle, a wipe-clean silicone safety harness, and folds flat with tray storage on the back. It also is incredibly easy to clean, as the removable tray is dishwasher safe. The CleanEarth Certified Organic Crib and Toddler Mattress — finally, a solution for parents looking for a truly healthy and affordable crib mattress. The CleanEarth is GOTS-certified organic and breathable, ensuring the healthiest sleep for babies. This mattress has it all: certified healthy materials, waterproof barrier, breathable design, and temperature regulating features – all for significantly less than the alternative options. $229.99





— finally, a solution for parents looking for a truly healthy and affordable crib mattress. The CleanEarth is GOTS-certified organic and breathable, ensuring the healthiest sleep for babies. This mattress has it all: certified healthy materials, waterproof barrier, breathable design, and temperature regulating features – all for significantly less than the alternative options. The Jalen Grow With Me 9-in-1 Convertible Bassinet to Crib — the only bed a child will ever need. Delta Children's most innovative crib ever transitions through nine stages: from a bassinet to a crib, toddler bed, daybed, love seat, twin bed and full-size bed (each with or without footboard). It carries a child from newborn to adulthood, includes a bassinet pad and sheet, and is both GREENGUARD Gold Certified and Baby Safety Alliance Verified. Plus, the timeless style and beautifully tapered feet separate it from any option out there, for almost half the price! $499.99

Together, the products signal a new chapter for a company that has historically led on safety and value — and now intends to lead on innovation. The lineup reflects innovation Delta Children says will define its future: auto-responsive technology, connectivity without subscriptions, and furniture designed to last decades, not stages.

All products in the lineup are available now at deltachildren.com.

About Delta Children

Delta Children was founded in 1968 with a mission to create safe, high-quality and stylish products for babies and children. For nearly 60 years, the family-owned company has been a leader in design and innovation, offering nursery furniture, baby gear, mattresses, strollers, bassinets and more for every age and stage of childhood. Safety remains Delta Children's top priority, with every product rigorously tested to meet and exceed industry standards — and one out of every two children in America sleeps in a Delta Children product. The company donates 10% of all profits toward improving the lives of children through its Safe Sleep Campaign. Today, Delta Children continues to support growing families with thoughtfully designed products that combine innovation, function and style while helping create safe and healthy spaces for children around the world.

SOURCE Delta Children