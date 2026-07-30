Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys Strengthens Executive Leadership Team Fueling Growth Plans Across Florida and Rumored National Expansion in 2027

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys today announced the addition of three executive leadership team members as the firm continues its rapid growth and prepares for an anticipated expansion into additional states in 2027.

Alex Ciccolella, Michael McGeeney, and Liz Norris

Seasoned marketing executive Michael McGeeney joined DTL in November 2025, as the Firm's first-ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). DTL continued this outside talent consolidation of non-attorney executive roles with the addition of Alex Ciccolella as Director of Technology, and Liz Norris as Chief People Officer at the end of June. Together, these three significant hires reinforce Demand The Limits' commitment to investing in world-class leadership, strengthening its strategic operations, and delivering an exceptional brand experience for clients and employees alike.

Since its founding in 2018, Demand The Limits has grown from a local startup personal injury law firm into one of South Florida's fastest-growing regional firms, crossing the more than $120 million recovered for injured clients benchmark in April, while expanding its footprint with multiple offices throughout the state. As the firm enters its next phase of growth, its Executive Leadership Team is focused on scaling thoughtfully, while preserving the client-first culture and values that have fueled its success.

"Our vision was never about opening a ton of offices," said Demand The Limits Co-Founders Alan Siegel and Andrew Odza. "It's about building an organization capable of delivering an unmatched experience for every client, every employee, and every community we serve. Bringing leaders of this caliber into our executive team is an investment in our future and in everyone who places their trust in DTL."

Investing in Leadership for Long-Term Growth

As Chief Marketing Officer, Michael McGeeney will lead the firm's brand strategy, marketing communications, as well as product innovation and other longer term corporate growth initiatives. With nearly two decades of executive leadership experience building winning growth strategies for some of the world's most recognized brands, including Capital One, GEICO, Microsoft, FedEx, JPMorgan Chase, Ford, Amazon, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Known for blending brand strategy, customer experience, and operational excellence, McGeeney brings an "outsmart over outspend" philosophy designed to create sustainable competitive advantages in an incredibly over saturated market.

"The personal injury space doesn't need more advertising, Saul Goodman took care of that," said McGeeney. "Instead, it needs firms like DTL, who are willing to build a better customer experience, and have re-invented how people discover, engage, and trust an injury attorney in today's rapidly shifting and fragmented legal world. That's exactly the kind of challenge that energizes me."

As Director of Technology, Alex Ciccolella will oversee the firm's technology, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence initiatives. Bringing more than a decade of experience in data engineering, along with a Master of Science in Computer Science, Ciccolella will lead the modernization of the firm's technology ecosystem to provide attorneys and staff with greater visibility, efficiency, and decision-making capabilities.

His background includes designing enterprise-scale data platforms and AI systems capable of organizing millions of legal records, transforming complex information into actionable insights that help legal teams work faster and more effectively.

"At the end of the day, our mission is to help injured people get their lives back on track as fast as possible. Leveraging the use of AI at DTL has allowed our team to work more efficiently, so we can focus on giving our clients the 5-star service we're known for," said Ciccolella. "While technology is changing every day, one thing that will always remain a constant is our mantra to demand the limits for our clients."

As Chief People Officer, Liz Norris will lead the firm's human resources department, talent acquisition, employee experience, and organizational growth initiatives. With more than 25 years of executive human resources experience, Norris has built a reputation for helping organizations scale while maintaining strong cultures rooted in accountability, engagement, and professional development.

"My job isn't just to build HR programs," said Norris. "It's to build an environment where people can do the best work of their careers."

Throughout her career, she has partnered closely with executive leadership teams to align talent strategy with business objectives, lead organizational transformations, and develop workplaces where employees can thrive.

Building the Foundation for the Next Chapter

The additions of Michael McGeeney, Alex Ciccolella, and Liz Norris reflect Demand The Limits' broader strategy of investing in leadership infrastructure alongside geographic expansion. As the firm continues growing across Florida and prepares to enter additional states in 2027, these executives will play key roles in scaling operations, strengthening technology, attracting top talent, and ensuring the firm's mission remains at the center of every decision.

While Demand The Limits has experienced significant growth in recent years, firm leadership emphasizes that success will continue to be measured not simply by the number of offices or cases, but by the quality of service provided to every client.

"Our clients deserve a law firm that never stops improving," DTL founders Alan Siegel and Andrew Odza added. "That means continually investing in the people, systems, and leadership necessary to raise the standard for what a personal injury law firm can and should be."

SOURCE Demand the Limits