demandDrive Joins Clay's Partner Ecosystem as an Official Clay Studio Partner

The sales and GTM agency brings deep execution expertise to Clay's growing partner network, helping B2B teams turn account intelligence into measurable pipeline and revenue.

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- demandDrive, a leading provider of outsourced sales, marketing, and revenue operations services for B2B companies, today announced it has joined Clay's Solutions Partner Program as an official Clay Studio Partner. The designation, featured on Clay's Partner Directory, recognizes demandDrive's deep expertise in implementing and operationalizing Clay's platform to drive measurable go-to-market results.

Recently valued at $5 billion and having just crossed the $100 million ARR milestone, Clay is transforming how modern GTM teams source data, automate research, and execute outreach at scale. Now powering the growth engines for tech leaders like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Canva, its platform combines access to over 150 data providers with AI-powered enrichment and workflow automation, giving revenue teams the infrastructure to personalize prospecting, score leads, and orchestrate multi-channel campaigns from a single workspace.

As a Clay Studio Partner, demandDrive pairs Clay's powerful platform capabilities with the hands-on GTM engineering, sales, marketing, and RevOps expertise required to turn that technology into real pipeline and revenue impact.

From Experiment to Enterprise in Under Two Years

demandDrive's relationship with Clay began in 2024, when VP of RevOps & GTM Strategy Noah Burkholz started testing Clay's capabilities across prospecting workflows. What started as a small experiment quickly delivered outsized results: automated research deployed for the company's manufacturing division produced immediate efficiency gains, and the team began weaving Clay into additional programs across the business.

By late 2025, demandDrive had upgraded to Clay Enterprise. By January 2026, Clay had represented millions of dollars in ROI across the business.

"We've seen every tool and every 'revolution' in sales tech over the past 15 years. Clay is different," said Lindsay Frey, Co-Founder and CEO at demandDrive. "This isn't a vendor relationship; it's a partnership firing on all cylinders. We were immediately on the same page: moving the needle matters, ROI matters. We knew right then we were with our people."

What the Partnership Means for B2B Teams

Clay's full value is unlocked fastest when it's implemented by people who know what great sales execution looks like. With 15 years of experience building and running successful campaigns across B2B SaaS, cybersecurity, healthcare, and manufacturing, demandDrive brings the strategic context that turns Clay workflows into revenue-generating systems.

As a Clay Studio Partner, demandDrive delivers:

Elite "GTM Engineering as a Service" to build the underlying architecture that scales your revenue engine

Access to proprietary demandDrive playbooks, including advanced multi-channel ABM strategies using Clay Ads

Automated research workflows that save hours per rep per day

Intelligent lead scoring and automated follow-up paths

A scalable Clay foundation integrated with CRMs, sequencers, and other GTM tools

End-to-end program design and execution, from Clay architecture through outsourced SDR and marketing teams

For teams that need capacity beyond implementation, demandDrive also offers full sales development outsourcing, meaning companies can go from optimizing their tech stack to filling their pipeline without bringing in a second agency or launching a separate hiring process.

A Shared Philosophy: Results Over Flash

Both demandDrive and Clay share a belief that the best GTM solution isn't always the most complex one. While demandDrive has built sophisticated agentic workflows with Clay, the team has found that some of the simplest, least flashy implementations have produced the most transformative ROI.

"The partners who drive the most impact for their clients aren't always building the flashiest workflows. They're the ones focused on what actually moves the needle," said Nancy Mottice, Head of GTM Partnerships at Clay. "demandDrive gets that. They bring real sales expertise to the table, and that's exactly the kind of partner our customers need to unlock Clay's full potential."

About demandDrive

demandDrive helps B2B companies accelerate growth through outsourced sales, marketing, and revenue operations programs. With 15 years of experience across industries including SaaS, cybersecurity, healthcare, and manufacturing, demandDrive designs and executes custom GTM programs that deliver measurable pipeline and revenue outcomes. Services span inbound and outbound sales development, digital marketing, ABM, website design, CRM architecture, GTM engineering, and AI tool implementation. Learn more at demanddrive.com.

About Clay

Clay is a GTM platform that gives revenue teams access to unique data, plus the ability to act on it. By combining over 150 data providers, AI-powered research agents, and workflow automation in a single workspace, Clay enables teams to automate prospecting, enrich CRM data, and build personalized outreach at scale. As of January 2026, Clay hit a $5 Billion valuation (up from $3.1B in August 2025) and officially crossed the $100M ARR milestone in record time. They are currently powering the growth engines for companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Canva. Clay's Solutions Partner Program connects businesses with certified agencies and consultancies that help them unlock the platform's full potential. Learn more at clay.com.

Media Contact: Saad Abughazaleh, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected], +1 (508) 205-9657

SOURCE demandDrive