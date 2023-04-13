Dementia and movement disorder treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 to 2026: AbbVie Inc. and Biogen Inc. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dementia and movement disorder treatment market size is forecast to increase by USD 7.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.95%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of target diseases, and the emergence of strategies to increase public awareness. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this exclusive report. Download the sample PDF report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Orion Pharma Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers treatment for dementia and movement disorder under the brand names Namenda and Duopa.

Biogen Inc. - The company offers treatment for dementia and movement disorder under the brand name Aduhelm.

Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers treatment for dementia and movement disorder under the brand name Aricept.

H Lundbeck AS - The company offers treatment for dementia and movement disorder under the brand names Ebixa and Ebix.

Novartis AG - The company offers treatment for dementia and movement disorder under the brand name EXELON PATCH.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market has been segmented by drug class (MAO inhibitors, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, glutamate inhibitors, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The MAO inhibitors segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. MAO inhibitors are used as a monotherapy in early Parkinson's disease or as adjunctive therapy in patients with motor-related symptoms of the disease due to their high efficacy and specificity. Thus, the rising prevalence of Parkinson's disease and related disorders is expected to increase the consumption of MAO inhibitors. These factors will drive the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth during the forecast period.

North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the dementia and movement disorder treatment market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). Factors such as the growing prevalence of target diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease will drive the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Growing geriatric population

Rising prevalence of target diseases

Emergence of strategies to increase public awareness

The geriatric population is increasing globally. For instance, in 2020, 260 million people in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia fell into the age group of 65 years and above. The risk of developing dementia increases with age. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 55 million people across the world had dementia as of September 2021. The number of people with dementia is expected to increase to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050 worldwide. The increase in the geriatric population globally will increase the risk of developing neurological disorders, including dementia. These factors will increase the demand for dementia drugs during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Emergence of biomarkers

Growth of gene therapy to reverse cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease

Advances in biomedical science

Biomarkers provide a better understanding of the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases. Several research strategies identify molecular biomarkers related to Parkinson's disease and dementia. For instance, a research trial involved the analysis of a patient's cerebrospinal fluid and blood samples to target proteins that play a key role in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Rise in the economic burden of neurological disorders

Failure rates of drugs in clinical trials

Poor diagnosis of dementia

Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in the US, according to the CDC. However, the growing treatment cost is a challenge for patients in the US. According to a study conducted and published by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, along with national organizations in the US, the total cost of Parkinson's disease to individuals, families, and the US government is USD 51.9 billion each year. Thus, the economic burden of the disease is expected to rise, with an increase in the geriatric population in the US. These factors will hamper the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth.

What are the key data covered in this dementia and movement disorder treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dementia and movement disorder treatment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the dementia and movement disorder treatment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dementia and movement disorder treatment market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dementia and movement disorder treatment market vendors

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Orion Pharma Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

