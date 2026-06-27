Democratic Republic of Congo Launches Landmark "Invest in the DRC" Advertising Campaign in United States

Each spot features a senior DRC government official speaking directly to American investors and the broader public. The campaign debuts with two 30-second commercials featuring Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Finance Minister Doudou Likunde. They are the first in a series of advertisements that will run across major U.S. broadcast, cable, streaming, and social platforms throughout 2026.

"As the DRC Leopards compete on American soil in the FIFA World Cup, Congo is being seen in a new and more vibrant way. This ad campaign gives us a direct line to American investors, entrepreneurs, and consumers at exactly the right moment," said H.E. Ambassador Yvette Kapinga Ngandu, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States. "Through our culture, our leadership, and our people, the Democratic Republic of Congo is showing that it is ready to do business. The message is clear: the DRC is back."

The launch comes at a moment of growing visibility for the country. Congolese clothing designer Alvin Mak has received global attention for dressing the DRC national soccer team. The country's doctors and nurses are earning worldwide admiration for their disciplined, courageous response to a historic Ebola outbreak. The DRC's leadership, including its president, Félix Tshisekedi, has also drawn praise from Washington for his efforts to stabilize governance and promote economic development.

Freddy Shembo, head of APCSC, the agency leading U.S.-DRC investment efforts, emphasized that the campaign bridges cultural visibility and economic opportunity. "We've built a strong foundation for large-scale investment and partnership. These commercials not only tell the Congolese story, but they reflect how close and collaborative the DRC-U.S. relationship has become."

The advertisements will be featured on several platforms and are also available for viewing via YouTube.

Invest in DR Congo Ad Campaign | Foreign Minister Wagner

Invest in DR Congo Ad Campaign | Finance Minister Likunde

Contact:

Michael McManus

88 Dragons PR, Inc.

202-215-9254

[email protected]

[88 Dragons PR, Inc. is a registered Foreign Agent for APCSC & République Démocratique du Congo via the U.S. Dept. of Justice.]

SOURCE The Democratic Republic of Congo