Democratic Republic of Congo Power Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo - September 8-9, 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DRC Power Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

WHAT IS DRC POWER, OIL & GAS CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION (DPOG)?

Organised under the high patronage of His Excellency Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and represented by the Principal Advisor to the Head of State at the College of Hydrocarbons, Professor Adalbert Jules Makutu Ma Ngwayaya, DRC Power, Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition (DPOG) is the country's only official oil & gas, power, and renewables international exhibition & conference.

DPOG 2021 focuses on investments in hydrocarbons resources, particularly in the three main basins, power generation, and technology to lead the future economic development in the country and satisfy the growing demand for energy.

It's a gathering of top energy executives, representatives of regional executive authorities, investors, banks, industry associations, service companies, and equipment producers for two days of networking, knowledge-sharing, and business matching.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Oil and Gas Companies

Power & Utilities Entities

Government

Service Providers

Investors & Financiers

Speakers

H.E. Felix Tshisekedi

President

Government of Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC

Anthony Nkinzo Kamole

Managing Director

National Investment Promotion Agency (ANAPI)

DRC

