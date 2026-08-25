Demotech, Inc. Announces Inaugural Conference to Focus Upon Emerging Solutions to Litigation Trends Affecting Insurers and Insurance Consumers Adversely

One day conference in New York will outline litigation financing, acquisition, and social media programs targeting insurers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. President and Co-founder Joseph Petrelli has announced that it will sponsor the inaugural Business Insurance Claims Legal Series Conference set for November 11th in New York. The one-day conference will focus upon the what, when, why, where, and how the current litigation financing and plaintiff bar activities are disadvantaging insurers and increasing costs to consumers, as litigation levels rise to historical highs.

Petrelli stated, "Tech-enabled litigation instigation, the previously covert online business model utilized by some plaintiff firms, sometimes funded by third-party litigation financing, has been in place circa 2015. Demotech's postmortem and subsequent research project in 2022 unearthed it. This powerful business model has reshaped the timing of settlement of claims in all lines of business. The facts revealed to date and those that will emerge soon have validated the postmortem, research project and initial findings that emerged in 2022."

Steve Acunto, publisher of Business Insurance, notes, "We are pleased to begin our new series for the claims legal sector with this provocative look at the trends and the strategies that are critical for professionals to understand and weigh as claims processes unfold amid new technologies and artificial intelligence. Demotech and Joe Petrelli have been the leading exponents of the critical points in this evolving crisis for insurers, so we are pleased to offer their sponsored program. They are waging a veritable campaign that affects so many parties in the insuring process, that we feel that lawyers, claims professionals, claims legal counsel, chief financial officers and actuaries will be an enthusiastic audience."

The in-person seminar will be held on November 11, 2026, at the Union Club of The City of New York in two sessions including a luncheon.

Final details will be announced shortly, as registration becomes available.

About Demotech, Inc.

Incorporated on September 9, 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech serves the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. FSRs assist independent, regional and specialty insurers by leveling the insurer ratings playing field. Over thirty-five years ago, Demotech was the first to have its rating process reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. Since that time, Demotech's FSRs have been leveling the playing field for financially stable insurers of all sizes. Since July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for Insurance Companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information, sign up or view The Demotech Difference.

About Business Insurance

Debuting on October 30, 1967, Business Insurance was acquired in 2019 by Business Insurance Holdings, a division of Beacon Intercontinental Group, Inc. led by Steve Acunto. Under Acunto's leadership, Business Insurance remains an authoritative source for executives focused upon risk management, risk transfer, and risk financing. Visit https//:www.businessinsurance.com for additional information,

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.