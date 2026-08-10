Demotech, Inc. announces "Insights from Subject Matter Experts"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Demotech, Inc. is introducing a weekly post entitled "Insights from Subject Matter Experts." Drawing on a decade of timeless articles published in The Demotech Difference, their quarterly magazine initiated in November 2015, Demotech will share the insights offered by the authors.

"Although the insurance industry constantly evolves, some principles and concepts are foundational even as others are transformational. Under Barbara Albert's leadership, The Demotech Difference (TDD) has been a leader in discussing and sharing the opinions of subject matter experts on both foundational and transformational issues facing the insurance sector. We are pleased to share the highlights of ten years of TDD, says president and co-founder of Demotech, Joseph L. Petrelli."

"From the beginning of our publication, we have had articles by experts in every part of the industry, and our readers have appreciated the information and inspiration," said Albert. She added that there is no cost to receive the quarterly magazine.

You can sign up to receive a quarterly hard copy by mail (we do not lease or sell our mailing list) at https://www.demotech.com/contact-demotech-2/. You can enjoy current and past issues of TDD online at https://www.demotech.com/research/the-demotech-difference/.

About Demotech, Inc.

Incorporated on September 9, 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech serves the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. FSRs assist independent, regional and specialty insurers by leveling the insurer ratings playing field. Over thirty-five years ago, Demotech was the first to have its rating process reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. Since that time, Demotech's FSRs have been leveling the playing field for financially stable insurers of all sizes. Since July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for Insurance Companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information, sign up or view The Demotech Difference.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.