Demotech, Inc. Supports Economic Growth of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The greater prosperity of Ohioans and the economic development of Ohio are integral components of the mission of the Association of Ohio Commodores. Demotech, Inc. is pleased to have its President and Co-founder, Joseph Petrelli, be a member of the Commodores as well as a volunteer for the Commodores 2026 fundraiser.

"Founded by Governor James A. Rhodes in 1966, the Association of Ohio Commodores celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2026. I am pleased to take a small role as a volunteer for the Association's sole fundraiser," says Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, MBA, President and co-founder, Demotech, Inc.

"Over the six decades of its existence, the Commodores assisted Ohioans by expanding employment opportunities in all sectors of the economy. The Executive Committee of David W. Johnson, Grand Commodore, Ginni Ragan, Fleet Commodore, Ryan Wright, Logkeeper, Thomas W. Johnson, Purser and Sam Covelli, Immediate Past Grand Commodore, have stepped up to create jobs and opportunities that would not have otherwise existed. Concurrently, the Commodores have The Ohio Commodores Scholarship Fund to expand educational access and opportunity for Ohio students by reducing financial barriers to learning. Through their scholarships and educational support, the Fund invests in students, families, and communities throughout Ohio," Petrelli added.

If you are an Ohioan and have the capacity to volunteer, and view job creation, economic expansion or academic scholarships as critical opportunities that need to be expanded, you can visit the https://www.ohiocommodores.org to learn more. Or contact, Janine Conrad, Executive Director, at [email protected] to discuss membership.

About Demotech, Inc.

Incorporated on September 9, 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech serves the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. FSRs assist independent, regional and specialty insurers by leveling the insurer ratings playing field. Over thirty-five years ago, Demotech was the first to have its rating process reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. Since that time, Demotech's FSRs have been leveling the playing field for financially stable insurers of all sizes. Since July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for Insurance Companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information, sign up or view The Demotech Difference.

About the Association of Ohio Commodores

Founded by Ohio Governor James A. Rhodes in 1966 during a ceremony at the Perry Monument at Put-In Bay, the Association of Ohio Commodores has been in existence for over 46 years. Named for the hero of the Battle of Lake Erie in 1813, Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, Governor Rhodes established the Executive Order of the Ohio Commodores (which encompasses membership in the Association) to honor 60 Ohio businessmen who accompanied him on Ohio's first international trade mission. Visit https://www.ohiocommodores.org to learn more.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.